Kishori Amonkar (1931–2017) redefined Hindustani classical music, leaving an indelible mark as both a vocalist and composer. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Acclaimed vocalist Raghunandan Panshikar will perform at a tribute concert 'Unsung Kishori' in memory of celebrated Indian classical vocalist and composer Kishori Amonkar on January 11 at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Mumbai at Nariman Point.

In 'Unsung Kishori', Panshikar, who is a protégé of Amonkar and Mogubai Kurdikar, unveils unheard compositions. The concert promises to be a unique confluence of music and storytelling. As Panshikar humbly presents Amonkar’s rare compositions, he will weave in personal anecdotes and reflections from his years of training under the legendary artiste. The vocalist's open voice, intricate layakari (rhythmic play), and distinctive taans reflect the Jaipur-Atrauli tradition, while his anecdotes and insights offer a rare glimpse into Amonkar’s world.

Kishori Amonkar (1931–2017) redefined Hindustani classical music, leaving an indelible mark as both a vocalist and composer. Her artistry combined profound mastery with unmatched emotional depth. From khayals to thumris and bhajans, Amonkar’s performances were a testament to her belief that music without bhava (emotion) is incomplete.

Besides being a vocalist of extraordinary calibre, she was also one of the great composers of her time. Her conviction that there can be no music without 'bhava' (feeling), was unfailingly reflected in her performance and the compositions she created. Compositions like ‘Sahela Re Aa Mil Gaaye’, ‘Nainawa Barase’ or ‘Ganapata Vighan Harana’ left an impression on listeners long after she stopped performing them. Interestingly, a vast corpus of compositions exists which the legendary musician composed, but never performed. These include several bandishes in various ragas as well as bhajans, abhangas and even ghazals.

When: Saturday, January 11

Where: Experimental Theatre at NCPA,

Time: 6:30 pm

Age: Above 6 years; Late entry not permitted

Duration: 120 minutes

Tickets (Inclusive of GST): Members - Rs 315 – Rs 450; non-members: Rs 350 – Rs 500