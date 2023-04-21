Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Why people buy gold on this day and its mythological relevance?

Hinduism has many festivals all around the year with some being extremely auspicious. Akshaya Tritiya is one such day that is believed to be the most auspicious. On this day, the jeweller’s shops are a sight worth experiencing with so many people flocking to buy gold. But why do people buy gold on this day? Read on to know

Many families especially buy gold on this day as it symbolises wealth and success. Gold is also purchased on this day to bring more prosperity into homes and business organisations. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Planning to buy that shiny gold bracelet you have been eyeing for a long time? The auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya is the perfect occasion to do so. The word Akshaya means ‘never diminishing’. This signifies that whatever you choose to buy or start on this holy day will never diminish. Our forefathers have always encouraged us to not just buy precious items like gold but also commence new ventures on this day. As a result, you will see almost every jeweller's shop flooded with a crowd.

Have you ever wondered though, why people are so keen on buying gold on this day?

Akshaya Tritiya has immense mythological relevance, as a lot of events are believed to have unfolded on this day. One of the most commonly known mythological events is that involving Lord Krishna and Draupadi. It is believed that during the exile, the Pandvas had no food to survive and were thus facing hunger. Draupadi was worried about not having enough food to serve everyone. Yudishtira, the eldest of the five Pandavas, performed a sacrifice to Lord Surya, who then gifted him a bowl of food that would never run empty until Draupadi finished her meals. Further, Lord Krishna made the bowl indestructible, ensuring that it would always be filled with food of their choice and could satisfy the entire universe if needed. This miraculous bowl was known as Akshaya Patra.

On this day, Kubera, the god of wealth, was also blessed with the position of custodian of wealth. As per the Hindu scriptures, the day also marks the birth of Lord Parashurama (one of the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu), the beginning of Treta Yuga after Satya Yuga, the day when Veda Vyasa started writing the epic Mahabharata along with Lord Ganesha.

This list of events doesn’t end here. On this day, it is said that the river Ganges descended from heaven to earth. Further, goddess Annapurna (Hindu Goddess of food and nourishment) is said to be born on Akshaya Tritiya.

On this day, Lord Krishna is also said to have bestowed wealth and monetary gains on his poor friend Sudama, who had approached him seeking his help.

All these events indicate growth and prosperity, which is why the day is considered auspicious. Whatever you invest in on this day is believed to prosper and flourish, be it gold, property, or even a new venture. Many families consider it an auspicious day to buy gold on this day as it symbolises wealth and success. Gold is also purchased on this day to bring more prosperity into homes and business organisations.

Besides investing in gold, people also choose this holy day for weddings and other events. Further, since this day is free of all negative energies, astrologers believe that the entire day is auspicious.



So when are you planning to step out for some gold ornament shopping?



