When is Akshaya Tritiya 2023? Date, significance, and all you need to know

Akshaya Tritiya is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in India. In 2023, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 22.

The word "Akshaya" means "eternal" or "never diminishing," and "Tritiya" means "third day." The festival is celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu lunar month of Vaishakha. It is considered an auspicious day for starting new ventures, making investments, buying gold, and performing charitable activities.

According to Hindu mythology, on this day, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parashurama, was born. It is also believed that on this day, Lord Ganesha started writing the epic Mahabharata, with the help of Ved Vyasa.

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated in different ways across India. Some people perform special puja (worship) of Lord Vishnu and offer him flowers, fruits, and sweets. Others perform puja for Lord Ganesha and start writing the Mahabharata or other important works.

Many people buy gold or other precious items on this day, as it is believed that any investment made on this day will bring prosperity and good luck. Some also perform acts of charity and donate food, clothes, and money to the poor and needy.

Overall, Akshaya Tritiya is a day of great significance and is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm in many parts of India.

Some traditional items that people buy on Akshaya Tritiya to enhance their prosperity and well-being are:

Gold: Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered very auspicious as it is believed that it brings wealth and prosperity. People often buy gold jewelry, coins or bars on this day.

Silver: Like gold, silver is also considered a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. People often buy silver coins or jewelry on Akshaya Tritiya.

Property or Real estate: Akshaya Tritiya is considered a favorable day for buying property or real estate. It is believed that buying a property on this day will bring long-term prosperity and success.

New Clothes: Wearing new clothes on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious and brings good luck and prosperity.

Books: Buying books on Akshaya Tritiya is considered to bring knowledge and wisdom, which is also considered a form of prosperity.

Kitchen Utensils: Buying new kitchen utensils on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious as it symbolizes the prosperity of the household.

Plants: Buying plants or planting trees on Akshaya Tritiya is considered a good way to bring prosperity and good luck to the home.

Remember, while buying things can bring some temporary happiness, true prosperity and well-being come from leading a balanced and ethical life, and serving others.