As part of the anniversary festivities, the lineup includes four acclaimed plays — 'In the Beginning Was the Word', 'Teen Kahaaniya', 'The Verdict', and 'It’s a Wonderful Life'

As part of the anniversary festivities, the lineup includes four acclaimed plays. Photo Courtesy: NCPA

Listen to this article Akvarious Productions will celebrate 25 years of theatre with a two-day festival at NCPA x 00:00

Indian theatre company Akvarious Productions is marking 25 years of storytelling with a special two-day celebration at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its inception, Akvarious has staged over 80 plays across multiple languages and genres, with seven nominations and two wins at the prestigious Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards.

With over 1,600 performances across 30 cities, including international stages, the company has also carved a niche in children’s theatre with ten productions.

As part of the anniversary festivities, the lineup includes four acclaimed plays — In the Beginning Was the Word, Teen Kahaaniya, The Verdict, and It’s a Wonderful Life — and an engaging ‘Explore, Apply, Perform’ workshop with theatre veteran Shaun Williams. The celebration also introduces new initiatives such as rehearsed readings, open auditions, and even a theatre cricket tournament—bringing together artists in both performance and play.

Reflecting on the milestone, Akarsh Khurana, founder, Akvarious Productions, said, "I think the gravity of the achievement gets clearer when people react to the number and think it's a big deal. Which is when we're like, hey, that's true. We're constantly rehearsing or performing, because it's what we love, and we want to do much more of the same this year. But yes, because we should celebrate the journey, we're looking back, taking stock, scaling up, taking some risks as well, and just going a little above and beyond. These microfests, the first of which the NCPA has been wonderful enough to collaborate with us on, are a new idea. We're also doing new plays, rehearsed readings, workshops, open auditions, and even a theatre cricket tournament."

Event details:

Venue: Tata Elevator Block, Tata Theatre Garden, Tata Theatre

Dates and timings:

March 1 - 10 am, 3 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm

March 2 – 10 am, 4 pm, 5 pm

Age limit: Above 6 years

Tickets:

Member prices: Rs 270 onwards

Non-Member prices: Rs 300 onwards