Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Akvarious Productions will celebrate 25 years of theatre with a two day festival at NCPA

Akvarious Productions will celebrate 25 years of theatre with a two-day festival at NCPA

Updated on: 25 February,2025 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As part of the anniversary festivities, the lineup includes four acclaimed plays — 'In the Beginning Was the Word', 'Teen Kahaaniya', 'The Verdict', and 'It’s a Wonderful Life'

Akvarious Productions will celebrate 25 years of theatre with a two-day festival at NCPA

As part of the anniversary festivities, the lineup includes four acclaimed plays. Photo Courtesy: NCPA

Listen to this article
Akvarious Productions will celebrate 25 years of theatre with a two-day festival at NCPA
x
00:00

Indian theatre company Akvarious Productions is marking 25 years of storytelling with a special two-day celebration at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai. 


Since its inception, Akvarious has staged over 80 plays across multiple languages and genres, with seven nominations and two wins at the prestigious Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards. 


With over 1,600 performances across 30 cities, including international stages, the company has also carved a niche in children’s theatre with ten productions.


As part of the anniversary festivities, the lineup includes four acclaimed plays — In the Beginning Was the Word, Teen Kahaaniya, The Verdict, and It’s a Wonderful Life — and an engaging ‘Explore, Apply, Perform’ workshop with theatre veteran Shaun Williams. The celebration also introduces new initiatives such as rehearsed readings, open auditions, and even a theatre cricket tournament—bringing together artists in both performance and play.

Reflecting on the milestone, Akarsh Khurana, founder, Akvarious Productions, said, "I think the gravity of the achievement gets clearer when people react to the number and think it's a big deal. Which is when we're like, hey, that's true. We're constantly rehearsing or performing, because it's what we love, and we want to do much more of the same this year. But yes, because we should celebrate the journey, we're looking back, taking stock, scaling up, taking some risks as well, and just going a little above and beyond. These microfests, the first of which the NCPA has been wonderful enough to collaborate with us on, are a new idea. We're also doing new plays, rehearsed readings, workshops, open auditions, and even a theatre cricket tournament."

Event details:
Venue: Tata Elevator Block, Tata Theatre Garden, Tata Theatre
Dates and timings:
March 1 - 10 am, 3 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm
March 2 – 10 am, 4 pm, 5 pm
Age limit: Above 6 years
Tickets:
Member prices: Rs 270 onwards
Non-Member prices: Rs 300 onwards

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Theatre Arts and culture culture news Lifestyle news mumbai ncpa

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK