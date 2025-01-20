As the world starts yet another week in January, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, has shared wise words that will inspire many Indians and people around the world too

With over 11.4 million followers, Mahindra is known to inspire many people and many people have replied positively. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Listen to this article Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation is all you need to get through the week x 00:00

Among many things, Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra is known for having a realistic yet positive outlook on life. As the world starts yet another week in January, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, has shared wise words that will inspire many Indians and people around the world too.

In a post on X, he shared, "This tree obviously fell a long time ago. But it never saw the fall as the end of its existence. It simply accepted its new posture & found new avenues for growth. Adaptation. It’s the way of nature. And we’re part of nature too… #MondayMotivation"

The post was accompanied by a photograph of a tree that was once standing upright but had bent over time, and found new roots, in the vicinity.

With over 11.4 million followers, Mahindra is known to inspire many people and many people have replied positively. Earlier this month, Mahindra was also very vocal about a video featuring Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan that sparked an online outrage after suggesting a 90-hour work-week.

At a time, when Monday blues are a real Internet trend, his post is certainly a reassurance for many.

Incidentally, the third week of January is also observed as Blue Monday, as one of the days in January Blues, when people usually feel a little low not only due to the weather but because of the start of the new year, in addition to Seasonal Affective Disorder.