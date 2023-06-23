Breaking News
Artist Anup Kumar Chand showcases 'The Kingdom of Tigers' at Gallery G in Bengaluru

Updated on: 23 June,2023 02:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In this exhibition, the artist invites people to immerse themselves in the majestic world of tigers, as he unveils six exclusive pieces that masterfully capture the essence of the animal kingdom from the unique perspective of these awe-inspiring creatures

Anup Kumar Chand's use of a wide range of colours like yellow, black, blue, green, brown and orange among others takes us into his world of the forest, wildlife and tigers in more ways than one. Photo Courtesy: Gallery G


Wildlife artworks by artist Anup Kumar Chand titled 'The Kingdom of Tigers' are currently being showcased at Gallery G in Bengaluru, as he explores the world of tigers. Chand's profound love for nature and extraordinary attention to detail converge to create a mesmerising experience that transport the viewer to another realm.

The Covid-19 pandemic restricted many art enthusiasts from indulging in artworks by different artists in India. As many exhibitions were held online, people had to also adapt and look at them online. Unsurprisingly, many artists prefer interacting with people at the gallery and that is why it is their favourite medium. Now that things are back to normal and art galleries have opened up across India, people can experience the artworks showcased in the exhibition in person at the gallery, which is known to extensive collection of diverse artworks from modern and contemporary Indian artists that not only include the up-and-coming creators but also pioneers like Raja Ravi Varma, MF Hussain, SH Raza, FN Souza and more, over the years.  


In this exhibition, the artist invites people to immerse themselves in the majestic world of tigers, as he unveils six exclusive pieces that masterfully capture the essence of the animal kingdom from the unique perspective of these awe-inspiring creatures. Each brushstroke and colour choice reflects his deep connection with nature, allowing you to witness the profound passion and dedication that he pours into his art. Chand's use of a wide range of colours like yellow, black, blue, green, brown and orange among others takes us into his world of the forest, wildlife and tigers in more ways than one.


Born in 1973 in the scenic town of Bhograi in Odisha's Balasore, Chand's artworks serves as a testament to his remarkable talent which showcases how he captures the beauty of his surroundings. His pieces radiate the power, grace, and inherent beauty of tigers, transporting you to their realm through his intricate brushstrokes and vibrant colours. 


Where: Gallery G, Atrium Gallery 1
When: Ongoing till July 3 
Time: 10 am to 6.30 pm (Monday to Saturday)

 

Lifestyle news culture news Arts and culture bengaluru lifestyle karnataka Art exhibitions

