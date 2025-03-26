Artist Valay Shende pays tribute to Mumbai's dabbawallas with artwork 'Tiffin'; here's where you can see it

Shende has employed stainless steel discs, each symbolising a tiffin vessel not merely for sustenance but a profound cultural anchor in the daily life of Mumbai, and each disc bears the portrait of a dabbawala

The sculpture titled 'Tiffin' stands as an exalted tribute to one of Mumbai’s most enduring and efficient systems: the Mumbai Dabbawalla network. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Mumbai artist Valay Shende is showcasing his artwork ‘Tiffin’ at the ongoing exhibition, 'Voir Dire' at Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art located in Colaba.

Rooted in an exploration of truth and perception, Voir Dire — a phrase derived from old French, meaning “to speak the truth” - is a legal term that refers to the process of questioning and the uncovering of hidden realities to distinguish between appearance and authenticity.



Curated by Anupa Mehta, gallerist, curator and author, this exhibition invites viewers to examine how truth is constructed, perceived, revealed and shaped by differing perspectives. The exhibition, that opened at Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art in Mumbai on March 13, brings together compelling works by some of India's best-known contemporary artists, including Arunkumar HG, Benitha Perciyal, Bose Krishnamachari, Riyas Komu, Sudarshan Shetty, G Ravinder Reddy and Chittrovanu Mazumdar beside Valay Shende.

“In this creation, I have employed stainless steel discs, each symbolising a tiffin vessel not merely for sustenance but a profound cultural anchor in the daily life of Mumbai. Each disc bears the portrait of a dabbawala, encapsulating the essence of these silent yet indispensable workers whose tireless contributions sustain the heartbeat of the city. The use of stainless steel pays homage to the enduring resilience of these individuals who, amidst the tumult of Mumbai’s chaotic environment, uphold an impeccable standard of service,” said Valay.

This sculpture is not merely a celebration of the dabbawalas’ indomitable spirit and dedication but also a profound meditation on the significance of labour in the kinetic economy of Mumbai. It casts a spotlight on these often-overlooked heroes whose contributions remain hidden in the ceaseless rhythm of the city, yet who are crucial to its seamless functioning.

The title 'Tiffin' encapsulates both the tangible object and the journey it embarks upon—each lunchbox making its way across the metropolis, from one corner to another, not only delivering nourishment but also symbolising the continuity and service that sustains the city’s pulse. This artwork honours their remarkable efficiency, their meticulous attention to detail, and, most of all, their unflinching commitment to their work.

By employing simple yet potent materials, this piece draws attention to the seamless, almost invisible system that underpins the dabbawala network, focusing on the human spirit that powers this extraordinary logistical feat. 'Tiffin' is an exaltation of labour, a homage to Mumbai’s indefatigable workforce, and a recognition of the small yet monumental gestures that sustain the life of a city.



Details:

Exhibition: Voir Dire, In the round

Artist: Valay Shende

Artwork titled Tiffin

Where: Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art, Colaba

Date: On till April 30.