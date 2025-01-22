Breaking News
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Assam Kokrajhar Literature Festival to begin on February 1

Assam: Kokrajhar Literature Festival to begin on February 1

Updated on: 22 January,2025 01:37 PM IST  |  Kokrajhar (Assam)
PTI |

Organising committee working president Gobinda Boro said the theme of the festival is bridging the gap between people and cultures, and literature with a message of peace

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

The 4th Kokrajhar Literary Festival will start on February 1 with prominent writers from different parts of the country and abroad participating, organisers said on Wednesday.


The three-day festival will be held at Bodofa Cultural Complex in Assam's Kokrajhar district.


Organising committee working president Gobinda Boro said the theme of the festival is bridging the gap between people and cultures, and literature with a message of peace.


"The literary festival will bring here many eminent international and national guests, scholars and writers. They will engage in panel discussions, fireside poetry, reading and podcasts in various sessions," he said.

Boro said that nine international and 60 national guests along with more than 100 local guests have confirmed their presence for the festival.

"There will be a programme, where all the invited guests, scholars and other literatuers will present their theories on the change from conflict to reconciliation," he added.

The rich cultural heritage of the Bodofa will also be showcased and discussed, Boro said.

Sharingain Longkumer, the speaker of the Nagaland assembly, will be the chief guest of the festival, he said. 

