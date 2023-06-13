At 14, Kairan Quazi becomes youngest computer engineer at Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently hired 14-year-old Kairan Quazi, the company’s youngest employee ever. He will soon be working as a computer engineer with the company’s Starlink engineering team. Here's all you need to know about Quazi

Quazi has now become the youngest person to graduate from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering. Photo Courtesy: Kairan Quazi/Instagram

Kairan Quazi, a 14-year-old genius, has caused quite a stir in the world of technology. He has been hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX as a computer engineer with the Starlink engineering team. This also makes him the youngest employee ever hired by the company.

Quazi recently announced his appointment in a LinkedIn post that states, “I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a software engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.”

Who is Kairan Quazi?

Apart from being only 14 years old, Quazi is an ambitious teenager. According to several media reports, he dreams of building a career that enables him to address challenging issues and bring about transformational innovations for the larger good of society.

Quazi’s remarkable journey started out at the tender age of 2 when he began speaking in complete sentences. In grade 3, at the age of 9, he realised that the school curriculum wasn’t challenging enough for the advanced knowledge he already had. A few months later, the genius prodigy secured an internship as an AI research co-op fellow at Intel Labsa. He then enrolled for a computer science and engineering course at the age of 11.

In 2022, Quazi worked as a machine learning intern for four months at cyber intelligence firm Blackbird.AI. Here he “designed and deployed an anomaly detection statistical learning pipeline to determine social media content manipulation,” as stated in one of his LinkedIn updates. Quazi has now become the youngest person to graduate from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering.

What next?

After having cleared the interview procedure successfully, which the to-be Starlink engineer described as “fun” and “technically challenging”, he is now ready to move to Redmond, Washington with his mother, to work at SpaceX. A Bangladeshi American, Kairan Quazi is currently a resident of Pleasanton, California.

In another LinkedIn post, Quazi thanked his mentors and friends Lama Nachman (Intel Labs), Naushad UzZaman (BLACKBIRD.AI), and Nam Ling and Ahmed Amer (Santa Clara University) saying, “I am forever grateful that you recognized my value, trusted my abilities, and invested in my growth. I am excited to carry these cultural lessons into my career.”

‘Packing his rain boots and prepping for July,’ this prodigy is all set to start his new adventure at SpaceX.



