BACARDI NH7 Weekender to take place from December 1 - 3 at Teerth Fields in Pune

The much-awaited BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender is all set return with a stacked line-up, fresh new venue, thrilling offerings and manifest in the form of a new coming-of-age festival. Known to be one of India’s longest-running multi-genre music festivals, it will take place from Friday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3 at a brand new site, the sprawling 25-acre Teerth Fields in Pune.

Returning for its 14th edition under the theme of #ItsAMood, the festival will pay an ode to the spirit of community, discovery, and celebration, living up to its legacy of being more than a music festival. Touted as India’s happiest music festival, audiences will get to experience their favourite and soon-to-be favourite artists live whilst indulging in a delicious range of culinary delights and mingling with like-minded folk and creating memories through colourful walkways and uber cool merchandise- everything about BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender is a mood.

Widely known for its diverse top-tier programming and as a hub for the discovery of artists, the 2023 edition will witness not just a more prominent global line-up but also the inclusion of Gen Z talents on the line up, marking a new chapter in the fest's evolution. BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2023 will host over 45 homegrown and international artists over three days, with an eclectic assortment of genres such as metal, rock, pop, hip hop, electronic, funk, Punjabi and more spanning across four stages.

Presenting a cornucopia of sights, sounds, and experiences, the festival will include an array of well-crafted and immersive attractions for attendees such as Ferris wheel rides, curated culinary delights, delicious drinks, a flea market, art installations, and a gaming area.

The organisers have also introduced a new ticket category- ‘Like A Boss’, aimed at providing a unique experience this year. Attendees will get to avail access such as elevated viewing platforms, air-conditioned washrooms, a dedicated bar with premium cocktails, a complimentary drink as well as separate entry and ticket redemption lanes.

In line with its environmentally conscious decisions, zero-waste, and minimal trace policies, the organisers will be committed to recycling, composting, donating, and reusing 90 per cent of all waste materials generated at the festival.

Aside from the elements of sustainability, the festival will also emphasise inclusivity and gender equality to a large extent this year, with amplified female representation on the line-up as well as the inclusion of a female-led festival design team headed by renowned artist- Osheen Siva. Additionally, there will be safety tents, gender-neutral washrooms, and gender-neutral frisking lines to ensure inclusivity beyond the stage.

Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming, states, “We at NODWIN Gaming are thrilled to bring the 14th edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender to an exciting new venue in Pune. Our focus has always been to create a sense of togetherness within the community through music, gaming, food and art, and this year is no different. Our team, led by festival director Tej Brar is committed to crafting an experience for fans of all ages by bringing together an evolved lineup of eclectic international & homegrown acts across a multitude of genres. This edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender will also see the introduction of an expansive gaming area, truly capturing the confluence of music and gaming, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience to our festival attendees. We look forward to welcoming our Weekender community and making this a truly unforgettable edition of the happiest music festival!”

Sameeksha Uniyal, senior brand lead, Brand BACARDÍ, India and South East Asia, states, “At BACARDÍ, we are committed to delivering experiences and creating moments that last a lifetime. This year, we are thrilled to bring BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2023 back to our audiences for its 14th edition! Our aim is to create a space that transcends the borders of music, culture, inclusivity, and celebration, bringing people together to witness India’s happiest music festival. We’re truly excited to witness the love that BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2023 will garner from audiences this year. With an exceptional and diverse lineup, NH7 is a mood like no other!”

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender is an IP of NODWIN Gaming and is presented by BACARDÍ Experiences. The festival kickstarted in Pune in 2010 and has since been synonymous with the upsurge of independent music. NODWIN Gaming, one of the world's leading emerging market gaming and esports media companies, is a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Ltd (BSE: NAZARA)

The OG Phase tickets for the festival completely sold out in 48 minutes of going live on Paytm Insider earlier this week, creating a milestone record.

The I Was There Phase is now live, with Regular Season tickets at â¹2,999 & Under-21 tickets at â¹1999. Like a Boss tickets are sold out across 3 phases and a new batch will be available soon for audiences.

Book your tickets to the happiest music festival: https://bit.ly/3Zm5rg1