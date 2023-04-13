Baisakhi 2023: Date, time, significance, and all you need to know

While the festival is popularly known as Baisakhi or Vaisakhi, it is also called by different names in various parts of the country

Baisakhi, also called Vaisakhi, is an annual festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. It is a spring harvest festival and so it generally falls in mid-April every year. While the festival is celebrated by Sikhs across the world, in India it is majorly celebrated in the states of Punjab and Haryana.

While the festival is popularly known as Baisakhi or Vaisakhi, it is also called by different names in various parts of the country. For instance, in Assam it is called Rongoli Bihu, in West Bengali, it is called Poila Baisakh, in Tamil Nadu, it is called Puthandu, whereas in Bihar it is called Vaisakha.

Here's all you need to know about Baisakhi 2023:

When is Baisakhi 2022?

In 2023, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14 (Friday).

Time:

As per Drik Panchang, this year the auspicious timing for Vaishakhi sankranti moment begins from 3.12 pm on April 14, 2022.

What is the significance of Baisakhi?

The origins of the Baisakhi festival can be traced back to 1699, when Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa sect, a group of devout Sikhs. With this, the Sikh guru ended the caste difference between the higher and lower communities in Sikhs. Since then, Baisakhi is observed as an important festival among Sikhs.

Apart from the religious significance, Baisakhi is also an important agricultural festival that celebrates the beginning of the harvest season and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy among the farmers as well.