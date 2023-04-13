Baisakhi 2023: Famous Gurudwaras you can visit during the beginning of harvest season

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi, which will be celebrated this year on April 14, is one of the most important festivals of the Sikh community.

Sikhs have started their preparations for celebrating the festival, which brings hope of prosperity, happiness and wealth. The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities.

To celebrate the festival, people visit Gurudwaras, seek blessings, and participate in nagar kirtan. 'Kada prasad' is distributed among the devotees.

Here are some of the popular Gurudwaras that you can visit during the beginning of the harvest season.

1. Golden Temple

Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, is one of the holiest shrines in all of Sikhism. It is located in Amritsar. It is famous for its fully golden dome.

2. Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

One of the Sikh pilgrimage centres in Delhi, the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is located on Ashok Road with close proximity to Connaught Place. It is known for its beautiful architecture and peaceful atmosphere.

3. Hazur Sahib

Hazur Sahib was built between 1832 and 1837 by Maharaja Ranjit Singh. It is located on the banks of the Godavari River in the city of Nanded in Maharashtra, India. It is a place where the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, took his last breath.

4. Paonta Sahib

Paonta Sahib was built in memory of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth guru of Sikhs. It attracts tourists from all over the world. The Gurudwara has a palanquin "Palki" made of pure gold, donated by devotees.

5. Patna Sahib

Takht Sri Patna Sahib, also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, marks the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh. It is known for its religious significance and beautiful architecture. It is located in Patna, Bihar.

6. Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib

Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib is a high-altitude Gurudwara located in the Himalayan region. The shrine is surrounded by a scenic glacial lake and seven mountain peaks. The seven peaks around the shrine adorn a Nishan Sahib on their cliff and are a place of spirituality and harmony.

So, if you want to start the festival of the harvest season with blessings, then you must visit some of these beautiful Gurudwaras in India.

