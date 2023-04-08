Easter 2023: Mumbaikars bring in joy-filled celebrations with family, friends and food

As Covid-19 wreaked havoc for the past three years, it also restricted gatherings forcing people to celebrate occasions like Easter without families and friends. However, this year, Mumbaikars are back to their celebratory best. While some plan get-togethers with three generations, others find joy in celebrating away from home with friends

Easter celebrations in Andrea Rebeiro's family are big. As many as 40 people come together to celebrate the occasion. Easter is celebrated across the Christian world and the celebrations were hit for the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although Mumbaikars celebrated Easter last year, Rebeiro's treaded with caution and had a smaller gathering at home with immediate family.

This year, however, the Rebeiro family plans to celebrate like the pre-pandemic days. “We are celebrating with the larger family of about 40 of us with nanas, papas, uncles, aunties, cousins and kids,” the Andheri resident says, gleefully. Like many other members of the Catholic community, Rebeiro and her family will be attending Easter vigil mass service on Saturday evening, followed by a get-together with friends enjoying good food and drink well into the night because “Easter Sunday is usually with family” for her.

Every year, Catholics and Christians in Mumbai like around the world celebrate Easter during this time of the year. It follows Lent, which is usually a fasting period leading into the Holy Week, the week before the celebration that marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Most people celebrate the festival in a big way, but for the past three years Easter celebrations have been a low-key affair owing to the Covid-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc across the globe. This year, though, it is going to be bigger and better. Rebeiro's infectious enthusiasm for the festival, certainly showcases the mood of many, from the community, in the city looking forward to Easter Sunday.

At the Rebeiro household, the celebrations have food in abundance and one that involves every member of her family because they like to have a potluck for everybody to celebrate together. Being a proud member of the Anglo-Indian community, she shares, “The day starts with a small thanksgiving prayer with the entire family, followed by enjoying all the food. We usually do a family potluck, which includes dishes such as buff tongue roast, pork vindaloo and potato chips to relish for Easter Sunday lunch, followed by singing and dancing.” With the music ranging from the good old country to jive and waltz tunes, the 29-year-old city publicist says they couple it with line dancing, cha cha slide and azonto for the younger ones throughout the day.

Elsewhere in Mumbai, Alisha Patel will be celebrating Easter away from home for the first time in many years. She shares, “Ever since I moved to Mumbai in 2015, I have always gone back home to Goa for Easter to spend it with family. This year is starkly different. For the first time, my husband Neil and I will be in Mumbai.” The Goans, who have called Mumbai their home for eight years now, will be celebrating the festival amid their busy work schedules. However, they don't feel away from home. Courtesy: their friends. It is because of the friends they have made here, who are like their family now, which is apart from the fact that Easter in Mumbai is like that in Goa. “I live in a largely Catholic neighbourhood, so I have seen all the local bakeries flooded with Easter eggs and sweets and the area is well lit. It's similar to Goa," shares the 32-year-old publicist from Andheri.

Like Rebeiro, Patel will be going for the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday. To feel the grandeur of the occasion, they will have Sunday brunch with friends at a five-star property in the city, followed by a quiet dinner at home. Even though they aren't celebrating in Goa, the city-based couple has followed tradition to celebrate with their loved ones, and that is what makes the festival fulfilling for them. “While the last few years were largely muted celebrations because of the pandemic, there were still celebrations at home with family lunches and dinners. For us, Easter has always been about family, and spending time with them, and making the most of our time in Goa,” shares Patel, who has rightfully found family in Mumbai.

It is no different for Alroy Kenny, another Mumbaikar, who is looking forward to celebrating the festival with his family, after tonight's mass service. “Given our hectic lives in Mumbai, it's difficult for everyone in the family to find time to get together. Easter, however, makes that happen, with everyone sharing a wonderful lunch together, followed by eating some delicious Easter eggs,” he says. Such is the importance of the festival for the 34-year-old that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenny's family found hope to celebrate it together. “While there were physical restrictions in place, we would make it a point to watch the Church services during the Holy Week online and have a meal together as a family,” he adds.

Interestingly, this year Easter coincides with the Santacruz resident's birthday, giving him the opportunity to celebrate in a bigger and better way. “Easter this year is extra special for me as my birthday also falls on the same day. While I will be celebrating the feast with family, I will also make the time to catch up with close friends over dinner,” shares Kenny, echoing the sentiments of so many Mumbaikars, who are getting ready to celebrate with their families and friends like never before.

