Celebrate Baisakhi, Vishu by enjoying regional delicacies at these Mumbai haunts

From North to South, celebrate the harvest season with special meals for Baisakhi and Vishu

Representative Image

Mumbai se Delhi tak

In mood for some traditional North Indian food this harvest festival? Head to Delhi Highway for some piping hot Amritsari chole and rajma chawal, sarson ka saag and makke ki roti, and a wide variety of chaat. Since it is mango season, expect to be treated with a tall glass of mango lassi as well.

>>>

Delhi Highway, Fort

When: All month; 12 noon to 3.30 PM and 7 PM to 11 PM

Price: Rs 250 onwards

Call: 9004605665

New beginnings

This Baisakhi, Mini Punjab is opening a brand new outlet and a special Baisakhi lunch and dinner buffet which includes the classic makke ki roti and sarson ka saag among other seasonal dishes. There’ll be live food counters and a special chaat counter as well.

>>>

Mini Punjab, Thane West

When: April 14, 12 PM to 3.30 PM; 6.30 PM to 11.30 PM

Price : Rs 900 per person

Call : 9324056816

Kulcha cool

Located at Chembur camp, they’ve been serving authentic Amritsari kulcha on a budget for the past five decades. Served with chole and onion, there are 12 varieties of kulchas you can try and make sure it is makkhan marke!

>>>

Sainath Kulcha, Chembur

Price: Rs 80 onwards

Call: 25208197

Flavours of Kerala

Theeram is the place for a sumptuous Vishu feast with 29 items on the sadya menu including three varaities of payasam. Their rasam and cabbage thoran is undeniably the best.

>>>

Theeram, Santacruz East

Price: Rs 650 for 2

When: Monday to Sunday, 11 AM to 11 PM

Call: 9867639000

Chai-shai di party

This is where locals pick their favourite imartis, chenna murki and other Punjabi mithais and namkeen like the traditional shakarpare, namkeen matthi, pheeki matthi, gudd pare. Perfect to put on the table with your 4 pm chai-nashta party.

>>>

Maya Sweets, Sion Koliwada

Price: R160 per kg onwards

Call: 93245 54335

Big spread

Just Kerala is back with their special sadhya for Vishu with 26 authentic delicacies to savour. These include two payasams, eight types of vegetables, four curries and traditional Kerala rice, all served on a glossy banana leaf.

>>>

Just Kerala, Andheri East

Price: Rs 1,100 onwards per head

When: April 15 and 16 12.30 to 4 PM and 7 PM to 11 PM

Call: 89289 87146

Taste of South India

Experience an authentic South Indian sadhya with 21 dishes, including pachadi, thoran, kootu, and sambar, served on a banana leaf. And their filter coffee is simply one of the best in town.

>>>

Santhosham Foods, Chandivali

Price: Rs 399

When: Monday to Sunday, 12 PM to 3:30 PM, 7 PM to 10 PM

Call: 8108106447

Aromas from the coast

Straight from the kitchens of Kerala, The Coconut Kitchen serves authentic flavours of malabar with dishes like veg pothichoru and kizhi parotta that will make Vishu memorable.



>>>

The Coconut Kitchen, Chembur

Price: Rs 250

When: Monday to Wednesday, Friday to Saturday, 12 PM to 9.30 PM

Call: 9969398439