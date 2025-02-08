Among the many highlights of the Mahindra Blues Festival this weekend, there is also going to be a performance by a Grammy winner. American musician Ruthie Foster will perform this weekend in the city

Owing to Taj Farrant's unavailability due to flight delay, Ruthie Foster will now perform on the second day too at the same time, for all those who missed it on the first day. Photo Courtesy: Mahindra Blues Festival

Listen to this article Bandra: Grammy 2025 winner Ruthie Foster will perform at Mahindra Blues Festival 2025 x 00:00

The attendees at Mahindra Blues Festival, the 13th edition of the popular Mumbai blues music festival are all set to witness a grander celebration of the legacy of the resilient genre. It is simply because American singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster, one of the performers during the festival, is set to take the stage just after winning her first Grammy Award at the recently concluded Grammy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

For over 12 editions, the festival has been an abode for some of the stalwarts in the genre, like Taj Mahal, Buddy Guy, along with promising stars who will take the baton forward. Foster is all set to enthral the audience with powerful vocals, and a beautiful blend of genres.

While she was earlier set to play only on the first day from 6:30 pm - 8 pm, Mumbai fans are in for a treat. Owing to Taj Farrant's unavailability due to flight delay, she will now perform on the second day too at the same time, for all those who missed it on the first day.



The annual Mahindra Blues Festival is set to take place across two days this weekend for Mumbaikars and blues fans in India, all of whom, will come together to celebrate it.

When: February 8 and 9

Where: Mehboob Studios, Bandra West

Time: 6 pm onwards

Price: Rs 3,999 onwards

Tickets: BookMyShow