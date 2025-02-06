With this, BookAChange also introduces its new music scholarship programme, pledging 500 music scholarships, aimed at empowering talented individuals from underprivileged backgrounds across India

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article BookMyShow Foundation launches BookAChange to help underprivileged communities through music x 00:00

BookMyShow Foundation has launched BookAChange to help underprivileged talent through the transformative power of music and performance arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally launched as BookASmile in 2014 by BookMyShow, the impact-led initiative has now evolved into BookAChange, with a renewed vision to democratise access to music and the performing arts, for individuals and communities from marginalised backgrounds. At the core, the initiative aims to be a powerful pledge towards inspiring and nurturing future pioneers in music and performing arts. Beyond just music and performance skills, BookAChange encourages holistic development, fostering emotional, social and intellectual growth in its beneficiaries. This approach aims to instill qualities such as responsibility, self-esteem, empathy, purpose and resilience, creating well-rounded individuals ready to make their mark on the world.

With this, BookAChange also introduces its new music scholarship programme, pledging 500 music scholarships, aimed at empowering talented individuals from underprivileged backgrounds across India. BookAChange Music Scholarships will support students and street artists pursuing education in music and the business of music at accredited institutions. This includes, but is not limited to music education in fields such as Instrumental, Vocals, Audio Production, Business of Music, and Song-writing. BookAChange will offer financial assistance to students from marginalised backgrounds. The application process to avail a BookAChange Music Scholarship is now open here

Seamlessly integrated with the BookMyShow platform, BookAChange harnesses the collective spirit of millions of entertainment enthusiasts to drive meaningful change. With each ticket purchase, starting from donating just Rs 1, consumers are invited to be a part of something bigger - fueling a movement that touches lives through music. Direct contributions, beyond these micro-donations, are also welcome here.

Speaking about the launch of BookAChange, Farzana Cama Balpande, head - BookAChange, said, “ BookAChange marks the beginning of a new chapter where our commitment to making a difference through the arts deepens and expands. With BookAChange, we aim to amplify our impact by nurturing dreams, bridging gaps and creating inclusive access where everyone has the chance to flourish. We want to democratise access to music and the performing arts, empower marginalised individuals and communities and inspire the next generation of industry trailblazers. Our journey ahead is not just about the arts; it’s about inspiration, collaboration and a relentless pursuit of a brighter world for all.”

BookAChange is set to launch a series of transformative initiatives across India, reinforcing its mission to make music education accessible to all. In Mumbai, 30 students from Dharavi are receiving specialised training in Rap and DJing, equipping them with essential skills under expert mentorship to showcase Dharavi Dreams, India's first-ever hip-hop musical theatre. Additionally, 125 children from Mumbai’s BMC schools are currently on an intensive 10-month journey in Hindustani classical music through a specialised choir program, opening doors to advanced learning and certification.

Expanding its reach to Delhi, BookAChange supports a Music Bus, a mobile recording studio that provides over 6,000 children with hands-on experience in songwriting, recording and music production. Further spreading the joy of music, the ‘#MusicForAll’ initiative brings therapeutic music sessions to senior citizen homes, orphanages reaffirming the profound healing power of melodies across generations. Through these impactful programs, BookAChange continues to champion music as a force for empowerment, expression and social change.

Additionally, the second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival will be brought to you by BookAChange, by BookMyShow Foundation, aiming to raise funds to support emerging artists and daily wage workers in the cinema industry.

For a decade, BookASmile has been the heart of BookMyShow that spreads countless smiles, enriching the lives of underprivileged children through experiences in music, art, theatre, dance and sports. This spirit of uplifting and empowering those from disadvantaged backgrounds has always been the essence of BookASmile. Through the transition to BookAChange, it will carry forward this legacy with a renewed focus on the transformative power of music and performing arts. BookAChange will now fuel its commitment towards music and performing arts, continuing to build on the foundation laid by BookASmile.