Bryan Adams returns to India after a five-year hiatus. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams is set to perform in Goa with his 'So Happy It Hurts World Tour' on December 17 at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium. After an overwhelming response in Mumbai, fans now have the opportunity to visit the sunshine state to watch the performance. Interestingly, the early bird tickets are already sold out.

Having almost sold-out his six-city tour comprising Kolkata, Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, this announcement marks the legendary singer-songwriter’s first-ever performance in the vibrant city of Goa.

This additional stop in the tropical paradise of India promises to be an unforgettable night of evergreen hits that have become classic rock anthems and timeless ballads across generations.

Presented by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live and Twin Spin Sports, the concert aspires to reminisce the best of Adams' four-decade career, from classics such as 'Summer Of '69,' 'Everything I Do I Do It For You' to tracks from his Grammy-nominated album 'So Happy It Hurts’.

Bryan Adams is thrilled to announce his return to India with a concert in Goa. The renowned singer-songwriter showcases his excitement for the performance and states, "I’m thrilled to be coming to perform in Goa, a place I’ve not been to before. looking forward to sharing a night of rocking music that resonates long after the final note."

This announcement comes on the heels of overwhelming demand and excitement for Bryan Adams’ return to India after a five-year hiatus. The tour, already acclaimed as one of the highest-selling international tours in the country, will now reach an even wider audience with the addition of the Goa concert.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live, expresses his enthusiasm about the Goa addition to the tour and says, "Having Bryan Adams perform in Goa feels like the perfect culmination of the India leg of his global tour. Goa's distinctive landscape combined with Adams' legendary music promises a night that will leave a lasting impression on everyone."

Goa will be the epicentre of rock 'n' roll as Bryan Adams concludes his India World Tour. This exclusive concert offers fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience his legendary live performance amidst the vibrant landscape of sun, sea and sand. Music enthusiasts from across India are expected to converge in Goa to celebrate a night where music, timelessness and technology are set to converge.

Adding on Manjeet Singh Grewal, Director Live Entertainment, Twin Spin Sports states “Get ready to experience a night of pure classics! We're thrilled to bring Bryan Adams to Goa for an unforgettable concert. His electrifying performance will be a musical joyride down memory lane and Goa is the perfect venue to hold such a magical concert. Limited tickets are available, so don't miss out on your opportunity to be a part of this not-to-be missed spectacle.”

Fans can purchase tickets for the Goa concert exclusively on the Live tab of the Zomato app. Ticket prices start from Rs 2,499 and go up to Rs 16,999 with Lounge, Platinum, Gold and Silver as the various categories.