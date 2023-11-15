Bride’s boiler room: All you need to know about this new wedding trend

A bride’s take on the traditional ‘baraat’ has conspired into a ‘Bride’s Boiler Room.’ We decode this immersive experience that marks a bride's D-day with a contemporary music setup

Mihir Chandan plays Saxophone at a Bride's Boiler Room in Udaipur

The nip in the air is ripe for new wedding trends to transpire. In the offing is a progressive ritual – ‘Bride’s Boiler Room’ - a concept that was long overdue and is now finally here. Hopping onto this trend is the New Delhi-based bride – Aastha Batra along with DJ Mihir Chandan, who have taken wedding celebrations one notch higher – by combining electronic-dance music in a not-so-clandestine sanctum that a wedding venue is.