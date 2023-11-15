Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Brides boiler room All you need to know about this new wedding trend

Bride’s boiler room: All you need to know about this new wedding trend

Premium

Updated on: 12 December,2023 06:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

A bride’s take on the traditional ‘baraat’ has conspired into a ‘Bride’s Boiler Room.’ We decode this immersive experience that marks a bride's D-day with a contemporary music setup

Bride’s boiler room: All you need to know about this new wedding trend

Mihir Chandan plays Saxophone at a Bride's Boiler Room in Udaipur


The nip in the air is ripe for new wedding trends to transpire. In the offing is a progressive ritual – ‘Bride’s Boiler Room’ - a concept that was long overdue and is now finally here. Hopping onto this trend is the New Delhi-based bride – Aastha Batra along with DJ Mihir Chandan, who have taken wedding celebrations one notch higher – by combining electronic-dance music in a not-so-clandestine sanctum that a wedding venue is.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

culture news life and style Lifestyle news lifestyle Arts and culture

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK