Budget 2024 travel and tourism: Government's spiritual tourism push lacks hotel development policies; industry continues to seek infrastructure status

Updated on: 24 July,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

Some key initiatives were announced for the tourism sector in the Union Budget 2024-25. We present the highlights and speak to industry leaders to get insights on the future of travel in India

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Tuesday, making it her seventh consecutive budget. She proposed measures for different sectors, focusing extensively on nine priority areas:  productivity in the agriculture sector, skill development and employment, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development, and next generation reforms. 

