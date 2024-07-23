Ahead of presenting the Union Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu in the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu offered dahi-cheeni to Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Union Budget 2024 (Pic: IANS)

Listen to this article Union Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu offers customary ‘dahi-cheeni' blessing to FM Nirmala Sitharaman x 00:00

Ahead of presenting the Union Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu in the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President fed her 'dahi-cheeni', a ritual performed by elders in Indian families to bestow good luck before undertaking important tasks.

This year's Budget is the seventh consecutive Budget for Finance Minister Sitharaman and the Modi government's 13th straight Budget since 2014. She also makes history as the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Budget speeches, surpassing former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive Budgets between 1959-64.

Earlier in the day, FM Sitharaman and her team posed for a traditional picture outside the Finance Ministry. She wore an off-white colour saree with a magenta border and displayed the red 'bahi-khata' tablet with the national emblem.

In 2019, FM Sitharaman broke the long-standing tradition of a Budget briefcase with a 'bahi khata,' a red-coloured Indian accounting ledger. In 2021, the Finance Minister presented the Budget in a paperless format, using a 'Made in India' tablet.

The Budget Session began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.

On Monday, the Finance Minister presented the Economic Survey in Parliament. The Survey projects India’s GDP growth rate at 6.5 to 7 per cent for 2024-25 as it sees the economy on a strong wicket. However, achieving a 7 per cent GDP growth rate "is doable" for India despite the global environment has become more challenging since the beginning of the year, according to Chief Economic Adviser, V. Anantha Nageswaran.

Also Read: Union Budget 2024: Budget provides Rs 1.48 lakh cr for education, employment, says Nirmala Sitharaman

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever