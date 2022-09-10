'Shelf Life' is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. This week, we look at what Dalal, who is also a culinary anthropologist, reads and how books have shaped his interests in history and food traditions
Kurush Dalal (right) and Rhea Dalal at their Kharghar residence. Image credit: Raj Patil
“If you love to cook and read, you’d never be hungry and alone in life. And that’s one of the greatest quotes of my lifetime,” Dr Kurush F Dalal quotes his mother to put in a nutshell his ever growing relationship with books across subjects.