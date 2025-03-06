Breaking News
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Charli XCX Olivia Rodrigo among Glastonbury 2025 headliners

Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo among Glastonbury 2025 headliners

Updated on: 06 March,2025 04:18 PM IST  |  London
AFP |

New artists Charli XCX and Olivia Rodrigo are set to perform alongside veterans like Neil Young and Rod Stewart

File Pics/AFP

The UK's iconic Glastonbury Festival unveiled its line-up Thursday, with new artists Charli XCX and Olivia Rodrigo set to perform alongside veteran stars Neil Young and Rod Stewart.


Other big names on the bill include Raye, The Prodigy, Alanis Morissette and Snow Patrol, organisers said.


Stewart is due to perform the Sunday legend slot while Rodrigo will close out the festival which runs from June 25 to 29.


Neil Young will headline for the second time despite pulling out in January saying the festival had become "a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be".

Young quickly had a change a heart and said he would be playing after all, blaming his decision on "an error in the information I received."

Charli XCX, who picked up three Grammys last month, also scooped five gongs at The Brit Awards, the annual celebration of UK music on Saturday.

"Brat", the 32-year-old artist's sixth album, a celebration of a relaxed, partying lifestyle, transformed her into one of music's top stars in 2024.

Tickets for this year's Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in southwest England sold out within 35 minutes when they went on sale in November, with standard tickets priced at £373.50 ($471.50).

Glastonbury attracted more than 210,000 fans in 2024, hosting 3,000 performances across some 80 stages. Many of the gigs were broadcast by the BBC, which has partnered with the festival since 1997.

Glasto, as the festival is popularly known, was inspired by Britain's 1960s counterculture and hippie movements, with its first iteration as the Pilton Festival in 1970.

Glam rockers T. Rex were the first headliners. Since then, it has attracted cult status and big names, from David Bowie and Paul McCartney to Stormzy and Elton John, who played his final UK gig there in 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

