Let’s take a look at how Millennials and Gen Alpha’s unique experiences during their respective childhoods helped in shaping their values and outlooks

Millennials born during 1981-1996, especially in India, grew up around the time of globalisation, witnessing the arrival of cable TV, early internet, and flip phones and were shaped by cultural shows and channels such as Shaktimaan and Doordarshan. Gen Alpha, which is considered to the children born after 2010, were surrounded by tablets, smartphones, and social media from day one itself. This Children's Day, on November 14, mid-day.com dives into the debate to reveal how culture, technology, and social norms evolved over the years, giving a glimpse into how each generation's unique experiences shape their values and outlooks.

Here’s a look at how two Millennials, Judson, 29, and Deidre, 28, and two 13-year-old Gen Alpha kids, Samson and Ruah, reflect on their childhood experiences.

Childhood games and activities

For Judson and Deidre, childhood meant spending hours outdoors. Judson recalls playing cricket, pakda-pakdi (catch catch), lock and key, lagori as a kid. We did not have a favourite spot as such.”

Deidre had similar outdoor adventures and even enjoyed performing with friends: “I enjoyed playing games such as land and water, hide and seek, and chor police. One of my favourite activities was putting on dance shows with my friends for our parents. We even called it Nach Baliye, inspired by the popular dance show at the time! We’d perform in the corridors of our building and usually gathered to play in the chawl courtyard.”

In contrast, Samson and Ruah had a mix of outdoor games with digital games. Samson says, “I like to play COD, FF, football, Minecraft, GTA, cricket & basketball. All three of them [outdoor, online, and mobile] because some friends are not in the country.” Ruah prefers traditional outdoor games: “I like playing outdoor games like badminton, chor police, and running games,” showing how Gen Alpha balances physical and screen-based play.

Staying in touch with friends

Millennials like Judson and Deidre had a simpler way of keeping up with friends. Judson recalls, “We would visit them in their homes or when they used to come to play,” while Deidre remembers using a telephone for more distant friends and connecting on SMS and Facebook only after finishing class 10. “Most of my friends lived in the same building, so staying in touch was easy — we’d just meet up in person,” she said.

Gen Alpha, however, has more options to connect with their friends. Samson explains, “We text, play online games, or meet in-person depending on who is in the country.” Ruah enjoys talking with friends over the phone but also values face-to-face playtime. “I like to talk to my friends over the phone, but if we have time, we will meet to play and have fun. Normally, we like to go out and play and talk.” This flexibility to stay connected through multiple platforms is a distinct feature of Gen Alpha’s childhood.

Favourite snacks

Childhood foods are nostalgic for Judson and Deidre. Judson fondly recalls having Milk Bikis biscuit while Deidre’s favourites bring back memories of local flavours: “I loved eating puri bhaji from a small joint in the Nagpada bazaar, seekh kebabs from Sarvi, and samosas from A1 in Sion.”

Samson and Ruah’s favourites are just as relatable but more modern. Samson says, “I eat French fries regularly, and my mom gives me potato fries.”

Ruah loves Indian staples: “I like rice and dal and biryani and brownies,” reflecting how Gen Alpha blends traditional and modern tastes.

What do the generations like to listen to?

Deidre was a big music fan, often organising mini dance parties with friends. She remembers, “As a child, I had a CD with songs from my favourite artists like Vengaboys, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and Aqua. Some of the songs that I listened to on loop were ‘Barbie,’ ‘Doctor Jones,’ ‘Shalala Lala.’ I’d invite all my friends over, and we’d dance to their songs together.” Judson, on the other hand, wasn’t much of a music fan.

For Gen Alpha, streaming means endless options. Samson says, “No particular band; I listen to sad & funky songs the most.” Ruah prefers faith-based music: “My favourite songs are those Christian songs like one of the Bible stories which is called Superbook. I like those songs and some movie songs as well.”

Family Time

Judson’s family gatherings were usually limited to special events: “We wouldn’t get much time...Only when we had birthdays or any other social event.” Deidre, however, spent more time with her extended family: “I spent almost all my holidays at my cousins' house. One of my favourite memories is from a time when my cousin and I snuck away during his party, opened all his gifts, and started playing with the toys!”

Gen Alpha’s Samson and Ruah also value family time. Samson says, “Yes, a lot, and I like to watch movies with them.” Ruah enjoys laughing and sharing stories: “I like to spend a lot of time with my extended family. I like their company. My favourite thing to do with them is tell jokes and laugh and also play many board games.” This shows that over the years the emphasis on family connections hasn’t changed.

TV shows and internet

For Millennials, technology was a gradual addition to their lives. Judson remembers his first internet experience in class 6. “When I was in class 6, I first used the internet, and it was for a school project. Other than that, I only used computers for playing Road Rash.” Deidre remembers fond visits to her dad’s office just to use the computer: “One of my favourite websites as a child was barbie.com.”

TV shows like Bob the Builder, Pokemon, and Bollywood classics like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham were millennial staples. Judson recalls, “Watching our fav TV shows was a must since we didn’t have YouTube to go and re-watch it. If we missed an episode today, we didn’t know when it’d be replayed again.”

Deidre on the other hand remembers watching Indian serials growing up, “I enjoyed watching TV shows and have fond memories of watching serials like Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki with my grandparents. Other shows I loved were Small Wonder, Full House, and Hum Paanch. My favourite cartoons were Sesame Street, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Baby Looney Tunes. I vividly remember watching Pokemon every day at 4:30 p.m. after school. Some of the movies I watched over and over were Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.”

For Gen Alpha, screens are an essential part of daily life. Samson says, “I started using it [tablet] when I was 10. I use it to play games, call my friends, and for entertainment.” Ruah uses her tablet mainly for studies but also enjoys movies and cartoons: “I like to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati and movies. I like those Disney movies and Disney cartoons like DuckTales and Doraemon, so I watch them from my TV but sometimes I watch them from the tab.”

Reflections on childhood

When asked whether their childhoods have shaped who they are today, both Millennials and Gen Alpha shared heartfelt reflections.

Millennials like Judson and Deidre reflect fondly on a simpler, more adventurous childhood. Judson says, “Playing in the open grounds with friends” remains a cherished memory. He goes on to say how their generation were truly able to enjoy life, “Ability to enjoy life by undertaking adventures. In our childhood, we used to try to climb small walls, in case our cricket ball got lost. We fell many times, but we still used to do it. Secondly, We didn't have much access to the internet back then, so we were forced to come up with solutions on our own”

Deidre credits family bonds and early tech exposure with shaping who she is today: “Spending so much time with family and friends really shaped who I am today. I learned the value of relationships and being part of a close-knit community. Growing up with technology and the internet made me more curious and open to learning new things.”

Samson and Ruah also sense the difference in their experiences. Samson loves visiting his village, saying, “My favourite childhood memory is my village. I’ll go there every year.” Ruah, who spends time with friends on Fridays at prayer meetings, believes these memories will shape her future: “I am not sure, but I think the good memories of my childhood will help me to become more confident and probably have a little courage, and I think I have the love of my family to help me in the future.”