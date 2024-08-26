As the discourse around credits, payments and working conditions of film crew gains prominence, we speak to film professionals to understand what goes behind the scenes in making a movie and the challenges they face in the industry

Breathtaking views and camera angles, goosebumps-inducing and thought-provoking dialogues, foot-tapping and attention-grabbing songs and dance sequences, sets that seem real, memorable background score, innovative VFX – a film is made complete and successful with the amalgamation of all these elements and more. The actors who appear on screen and the director who is often credited as the maker end up becoming the face of the film. However, many others work tirelessly behind the camera to bring a filmmaking project to life.