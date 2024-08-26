Breaking News
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > The films you see the film crew you dont Uncovering the unsung heroes of movie making

The films you see, the film crew you don’t: Uncovering the unsung heroes of movie-making

Updated on: 26 August,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

As the discourse around credits, payments and working conditions of film crew gains prominence, we speak to film professionals to understand what goes behind the scenes in making a movie and the challenges they face in the industry

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Breathtaking views and camera angles, goosebumps-inducing and thought-provoking dialogues, foot-tapping and attention-grabbing songs and dance sequences, sets that seem real, memorable background score, innovative VFX – a film is made complete and successful with the amalgamation of all these elements and more. The actors who appear on screen and the director who is often credited as the maker end up becoming the face of the film. However, many others work tirelessly behind the camera to bring a filmmaking project to life.

