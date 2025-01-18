As Coldplay visit India for their Mumbai concert at the DY Patil Stadium, dejected fans who didn't get tickets relive their experience and sadness as they see friends get ready

Coldplay are set to perform in India as a part of their 'Music of the Spheres' tour at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai's Nerul on January 18, 19 and 21. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Listen to this article Coldplay Mumbai concert: 'I am heartbroken', say fans who couldn't get tickets as others are excited x 00:00

British band Coldplay have arrived in Mumbai for their 'Music of the Spheres' India tour in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. With the first of their concert happening this weekend at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai's Nerul on January 18 and 19, followed by January 21, there is a lot of excitement from Mumbaikars and fans of the band.

However, there is also sadness that hangs in the air among fans, who were really eager but aren't able to attend the concert because they never got tickets. The feeling in the pit of their stomach is even worse now as they can see several fans share stories of watching them in Abu Dhabi, and now getting ready for the Mumbai concerts.

Here are some of the reactions ahead of the concert:

Fouzia Bukhari

I’m a big fan of Coldplay and really wanted to experience their concert now that they’re coming to India. However, the traffic management by BMS was extremely poor, people who joined the queue later were surprisingly way ahead of me in the queue while I joined much earlier and was put behind. And the fact that the tickets were being sold at triple the price later is ridiculous. I also saw stories of multiple brands giving away the concert tickets as a way to increase their followers and engagement on social media, it made me wonder how many tickets were even open for general public to purchase in the first place. Overall, it was a very disheartening experience.

Radhika Mathur

When they came for the Global Citizen concert, I had just started working in Delhi. So, I couldn't afford it. I even went super antagonistic about the colleagues who had. This time, I "got in" to the queue but it was still sold out by the end of it. I was properly heartbroken.

Shweta Mehrotra

It was literally a Cold-play with my heart and many other hearts who couldn’t score a ticket. I along with six of my friends sat on multiple phones and laptops but bad luck. I would have found love had I been so persistent on dating apps. Anyway, now I’m busy muting people showing off their Abu Dhabi experience on Instagram and I’m hopeful to block some more soon after January 18.