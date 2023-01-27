Breaking News
How to combat the invisible menace of indoor air pollution with plants

Updated on: 23 February,2023 09:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Indoor plants are emerging as dust-absorbing and air-purifying beasts that require very little maintenance and go a long way in ensuring freshness inside our dwellings

How to combat the invisible menace of indoor air pollution with plants

Get a breath of fresh air with these indoor plants. Photo courtesy: iStock


With the rising AQI and depleting air quality in Mumbai, the problem of indoor air pollution has come to light. As thick smog blankets the city’s skyline, the current statistics reveal alarming levels of pollution ranging from ‘very poor’ to ‘unhealthy’ on the SAFAR index. While we are exposed to the toxic air outdoors, the tiny particulate matter has infiltrated the indoor spaces to pose a major risk to our health.

