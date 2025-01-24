Renowned for his quick wit, relatable humour, and charismatic stage presence, Harsh is all set to bring his much-loved show, Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai, to the mall for an unforgettable evening of entertainment

With the new year here, there is a lot happening not only in food and music but also entertainment and more particularly comedy. If travelling to Mumbai is too far for those from Navi Mumbai, then do not worry because Indian comedian Harsh Gujral will perform live at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai this month for fans in the city.

Renowned for his quick wit, relatable humour, and charismatic stage presence, Harsh is all set to bring his much-loved show, Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai, to the mall for an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Harsh’s unique style blends personal anecdotes with observational comedy, striking a chord with audiences of all ages. His relatable jokes and sharp humour have made him a household name, with YouTube videos like 'Indian Reality Shows' and 'Shadi Ki Rasmein' amassing millions of views.

The show promises to be an evening filled with uproarious laughter, as Harsh takes the stage with his signature humour that’s guaranteed to leave the audience in splits. From sharp one-liners to hilariously relatable narratives, Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai is a comedy extravaganza that’s not to be missed.

The seats are limited, so Mumbaikars will have to book their tickets at the earliest to secure their spot for what promises to be laughter riot at the mall.

Event Details:

Artist: Comedian Harsh Gujral

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Date: Friday, January 31

Time: 8 pm onwards

Venue: Airspace Open Parking, Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai

Entry: Rs 999 onwards

Tickets: BookMyShow