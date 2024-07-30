Comedians Vir Das, Sumukhi Suresh will perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024

While Sumukhi Suresh is renowned for her sharp wit and versatile comedic talent, she will make her debut with 'Hoemonal' as Vir Das returns with a brand-new show

Sumukhi Suresh and Vir Das will perform at the festival from July 31 to August 11.

Indian comedians Sumukhi Suresh and Vir Das will perform at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024 from July 31 to August 11. While Sumukhi makes her debut, Vir will be returning to the festival.



Interestingly, their participation showcases the global appeal of Indian comedy and its growing influence on the international scene. The international festival is about to witness a remarkable representation from India.

While Sumukhi Suresh is renowned for her sharp wit and versatile comedic talent, she will make her highly anticipated debut with her show, ‘Hoemonal’ at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Vir Das returns to the Fringe with a brand-new show.

On one hand, Sumukhi is known for her impactful roles in web series such as 'Pushpavalli' and her adeptness in improvisational comedy, and has carved a niche for herself in the Indian comedy circuit. Her performance at the Fringe is expected to bring a fresh, engaging, and distinctly Indian flavour to the festival, showcasing her ability to connect with audiences through humour that resonates on a universal level.

Being the other Indian, Vir has an impressive international career that spans stand-up specials, films, and television. His comedy is a seamless blend of sharp observational humour and insightful social commentary. His previous performances at the Fringe have been met with critical acclaim, and his 2024 show is poised to be a major highlight. Vir’s unique perspective and charismatic stage presence promise to deliver a thought-provoking and entertaining experience for festival-goers.

The inclusion of Sumukhi Suresh and Vir Das in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival lineup is a testament to the growing global recognition of Indian comedians. Their performances are all set to highlight the diversity and richness of Indian humour, offering audiences a glimpse into the vibrant comedic landscape of India, fostering cross-cultural exchanges, and bringing varied comedic voices to a global audience.

Their shows promise to be a blend of laughter, introspection, and cultural commentary, reflecting the dynamism of contemporary Indian humour.