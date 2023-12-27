Breaking News
Despite hardships, Gateway of India photographers choose to capture smiles due to sheer love for Mumbai

Updated on: 27 December,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Photographers of Gateway of India continue to offer the willing tourists a lifetime of memory through pictures. However, the woe of smartphones seems to be blurring these men out of the frame one selfie at a time. We conversed with a few to dig deep and left the site feeling awed witnessing their resilience

Despite hardships, Gateway of India photographers choose to capture smiles due to sheer love for Mumbai

At the Gateway of India, one can get themselves clicked at Rs 50 for one picture and Rs 100 for two. In photo: Ram Chandra Choudhary (Left), Pramod Kumar Choudhary (Right). Photo Courtesy: Aakanksha Ahire


There stood the writer at the Gateway of India, amid an oblivious crowd indulging in countless selfies, very few getting photographed. By looks of it, it seems like Mumbai’s this iconic heritage is where every visitor comes to polish his photographic skills. A striking frame that captures the writer’s attention however, is a group of men wearing white shirts, black pants and backpacks standing idle with their cameras in one hand and photo albums in the other – each also wearing an identity card mentioning ‘Tourist First’.  
 
For decades, the photographers at Gateway of India have been an intrinsic part of tourist attraction. Sadly, due to smartphones, these photographers are going out of focus. 
 
Warm, jolly, polite, hopeful and determined, these cameramen graciously engaged in a conversation with the writer while scanning the premises to look for a potential customer. 
 
Pramod Kumar Choudhary (44) has been capturing smiles at the Gateway of India for the last 28 years. “High-quality cameras in phones have taken away our business from us,” laments Pramod. He has seen both technology and time evolve. From using a Yashica Electro 35 to digital cameras like SLR and DSLR, Pramod has witnessed the highs and lows in his profession.  
 
He reminiscences, “People earlier used to love getting clicked by us. We used to get a lot of business. The era without mobile phones was good. But times have changed tremendously.” 

