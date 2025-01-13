Breaking News
Devotees take holy dip as Maha Kumbh Mela begins with 'Shahi Snan' on Paush Purnima

Updated on: 13 January,2025 11:09 AM IST  |  Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)
ANI |

Top

A large number of devotees are arriving at the bank of Triveni Sangam - a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati. Devotees took a holy dip and performed the sacred ritual on this auspicious occasion

Maha Kumbh Mela will take place from January 13 to February 26 this year. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Prayagraj witnessed a large gathering of devotees at Triveni Sangam as Maha Kumbh commenced with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday.


A large number of devotees are arriving at the bank of Triveni Sangam - a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati. Devotees took a holy dip and performed the sacred ritual on this auspicious occasion.


A devotee Vijay Kumar said, "... The arrangements here are very good. There is an arrangement for everything - for food and accommodation... the roads are also good."


"We go to Kumbh Mela wherever it is organised. I live in a small temple - I go to every pilgrim in India...," another devotee said.

A devotee from Rajasthan's Jaipur, Chunni Lal said, "...I thank CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi; we all are feeling good by being here."

"The government has made good arrangements. I am thankful to the media as well... We are going to take a holy dip," a devotee said.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams and water police of Uttar Pradesh Police deployed at places to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

This year, Maha Kumbh, the largest spiritual gathering in the world, has become more special because of the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed for visitors.

Parking lots for vehicles coming from Jaunpur would include Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road, Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking and Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, Northern/Southern Parking.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. 

