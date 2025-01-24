Breaking News
Updated on: 24 January,2025 01:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Known for his ability to seamlessly evolve and captivate fans across generations, Tiësto will deliver a mesmerising two-hour set that bridges the past and future of electronic dance music

Tiësto will step away from his famed Las Vegas residency to electrify audiences in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

This February, globally acclaimed DJ and producer Tiësto will return to India after more than a decade to headlining the HSBC Presents Tiësto India Tour 2025 from February 13 - 16. 


Fresh off their sold-out Bryan Adams tour, EVA Live is bringing the the Grammy-winning to the country on a three-city journey. 


Tiësto will step away from his famed Las Vegas residency to electrify audiences in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. He will kick off the tour at Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram, on February 13, light up NESCO in Mumbai on February 14, and culminate with a grand finale at Terraform Arena in Bengaluru, on February 16.
 
Known for his ability to seamlessly evolve and captivate fans across generations, Tiësto will deliver a mesmerising two-hour set that bridges the past and future of electronic dance music. Expect a high-energy celebration of his iconic soundscape, blending classic trance and progressive house anthems with cutting-edge productions, all brought to life with breathtaking visuals, state-of-the-art sound systems, and jaw-dropping stage design.
 
Speaking about his return to India, Tiësto said, "I’m beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The incredible energy and passion of the people here are unlike anything else. Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru – get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable! India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to experience that magic once again."
 
Deepak Choudhary, founder & managing director, EVA Live shared his excitement, "Tiësto is more than an artist – he’s a phenomenon, a visionary, and a symbol of global music culture. His return to India is a momentous occasion that underscores the evolution of the Indian EDM landscape. This tour isn’t just about music; it’s about creating memories, celebrating connection, and elevating the cultural pulse of the nation. We’re proud to be the driving force behind this iconic experience."
 
Sandeep Batra, head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India added, "We are delighted to present the ‘Tiësto India Tour 2025’, a reflection of our commitment to curating extraordinary experiences for our customers. Tiësto’s return is not just a musical event; it’s a celebration of creativity, community, and innovation. We are honored to be part of this journey that embodies the vibrant energy of India’s electronic music scene."
 
Tickets for the HSBC Presents Tiësto India Tour 2025 will be exclusively available in the District by Zomato. The exclusive 48-hour presale for HSBC credit card and debit card holders will begin from 27th January 2025 at 4pm IST and end on 29th January 2025 at 4pm IST with a 15% discount. The public sale for tickets will go live on 29th January 2025 at 4pm IST and HSBC credit card and debit card holders can avail a 10 per cent discount during the general sales. Ticket prices range between Rs 3,599 and Rs 17,499.


