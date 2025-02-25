Breaking News
DJs Fisher and Chris Lake to perform in Mumbai in April 2025

Updated on: 25 February,2025 12:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Fisher and Chris Lake are expected to deliver a spellbinding three-hour set, featuring their biggest hits

DJ Fisher performed in India for the first time in April 2024 (File Pic)

Global artistes Fisher and Chris Lake are all set to perform in India. The duo will bring their groundbreaking Under Construction series to Mumbai's historic Ballard Estate on April 20, 2025.

Excited about the gig, Australian DJ and producer Fisher stated, "We've shut down Hollywood Boulevard, and now we're taking on Bollywood! Chris and I are bringing the 'Under Construction' mayhem to Mumbai, and it's gonna be absolutely mental. Expect the unexpected, because we're about to turn Ballard Estate into the biggest dance floor you've ever seen!"

British DJ and producer Chris Lake said, "Bollywood Boulevard is about pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable moments. FISHER and I are bringing our A-game to Mumbai, and we can't wait to share our music with you in this incredible setting. We're creating a unique experience that blends the energy of our music with the vibrant culture of India. Get ready for a night of cutting-edge tech-house under the open skies of Mumbai!"

Fisher and Chris Lake are expected to deliver a spellbinding three-hour set, featuring their biggest hits. Fans can expect chart-toppers such as Chris Lake's 'Turn Off The Lights', 'Beggin' and 'Deceiver', alongside FISHER's iconic tracks like 'Take It Off', 'Atmosphere', 'Yeah The Girls' and the global sensation 'Losing It', as per a press note.


