As restaurants and bars are under scrutiny for offering alcohol to underage individuals, they face the heat for also not having stringent measures. At such times, with so many crimes against women, what do they have in place for their safety? mid-day speaks to Mumbaikars and restauranteurs

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Niyati Singh has spent most of the last decade socialising in bars in Mumbai and Delhi not only enjoying good food and drink but also exploring the music scene in both cities. Being a regular, she has made an observation. She explains, “I didn’t realise how safe Mumbai was, especially the bar scene until I lived in other cities.”