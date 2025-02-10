Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said ‘Bengaluru’ celebrating the city as he opened with ‘Castle on the Hill’ making fans join in almost instantly

Ed Sheeran performed in Bengaluru on February 8 and 9, after Chennai. Photos Courtesy: Photo Courtesy: BookMyShow Live via Mark Surridge

Global superstar Ed Sheeran brought his record-breaking + - = ÷ x Tour to Bengaluru after a riveting performance in Chennai, on February 8 and 9 this weekend. Incidentally, his trip to Bengaluru also saw him attempt to take to the streets for an impromptu performance, but was cut short after the Bengaluru city police stopped the performance midway.

While there has been a lot of discussion around it, Sheeran took to social media to say, "We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing that exact spot ,was planned out before, it wasn't us just randomly turning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x"

While the first night saw him perform his heart out, Sunday wasn't any different. Produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, this highly anticipated performance marked Ed Sheeran’s debut in Bengaluru.

Fans were treated to an intimate and electrifying experience, with the concert turning into a monumental event. This performance was not just a concert, but an event that set the stage for an unforgettable journey across the country.

Before Ed Sheeran took the stage, the evening started off with an electrifying performance by Mali aka Maalvika Manoj, the talented singer known for her captivating voice and versatile songs such as ‘Semi Automatic Butane’, ‘Mango Showers’, ‘Anniku Raatri’ . She left the audience mesmerised with a stunning set building the perfect anticipation for Ed's highly awaited performance.

As the sun began to set, the anticipation in the air was palpable and the moment Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said ‘Bengaluru’ celebrating the city, the crowd erupted in cheers! Opening with ‘Castle on the Hill’, the atmosphere instantly ignited and fans couldn’t help but join in, singing along to every word. The evening was set ablaze with energy and it was clear that the concert would be more than just a typical performance—it was a shared experience. Ed shared a heartfelt moment, saying, ”We played Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad, but I can already tell this will be the best performance so far.” His words deepened the connection with the crowd, making the performance even more special.

Sheeran’s remarkable stage presence and connection with the audience only grew stronger as the night unfolded. Hits like ‘Shivers’, ‘I’m a Mess, ‘Photograph’, and ‘Happier’ had the crowd buzzing, but it was the fan-favourite ‘Perfect’ that truly set the venue on fire when it began as fans belted out the lyrics louder than Ed himself, creating an unforgettable moment of pure excitement. The energy in the air was electrifying, as Sheeran’s voice resonated through the venue, creating a sense of unity that only live music can evoke.

During his performance, he emphasised that nothing is pre-recorded - every sound is created live, layered in real-time and erased once the show ends, making each city's experience truly one-of-a-kind. Using a loop station, he taps into his creativity by recording short segments of music - beats, melodies and harmonies - which are then played back in a continuous loop. By layering these elements, he builds rich, dynamic compositions on the spot, crafting an immersive sonic experience that exists only in the moment before being wiped clean for the next performance.

As the night progressed, Sheeran’s iconic stripped-back performance continued to captivate. The simplicity of his set, with just his guitar allowed his raw talent to take centre stage. This minimalistic approach proved just how powerful music can be when it’s stripped down to its purest form. The atmosphere was charged with emotion, as the crowd responded to each song with overwhelming enthusiasm. The setlist flowed seamlessly, moving between heart-wrenching ballads and upbeat crowd-pleasers, building to a crescendo that left everyone on their feet.

As the evening neared its end, the encore was a true testament to Sheeran’s ability to create an unforgettable live experience. Performing ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’ and ‘Shape of You’, the show closed with ‘Bad Habits’ where the night concluded on a high, with the crowd singing along to every word, creating a chorus that resonated long after the final note was a moment of pure joy, where fans and the artist alike shared in the magic of live music.