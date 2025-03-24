Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for reflection and celebration, as people observe it with prayers, feasts and family time

People in Mumbai celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 by offering namaz outside Bandra Railway Station (File Pic/Anurag Ahire)

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most culturally significant festivals among Muslims around the world. It marks the end of Ramzan, the holy month of fasting. The occasion is also called ‘Ramzan Eid’.

The occasion is a time for reflection and celebration, as people observe it with prayers, feasts and family time.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 date

Eid-ul-Fitr is observed on the first day of Shawwal – the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

The festival does not fall on a fixed date according to the Gregorian Calendar, as its observance depends on the lunar cycle.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is likely to fall on Monday, March 31 or Tuesday, April 1 in India and other South Asian countries. The exact date will depend on the moon sighting.

Eid-ul-Fitr significance

During Ramzan, Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk each day. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of this holy month, and holds immense religious significance. The festival also represents new beginnings, and is a time of spiritual renewal and community bonding.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

The festival is celebrated enthusiastically by Muslims around the world, although specific rituals may differ in each region. Here are some common practices and celebrations observed on Eid-ul-Fitr:

Special prayers: Special Eid prayers, called Salat al-Eid, are held in mosques and open grounds. These form a significant part of the celebration.

Zakat-ul-Fitr: Muslims are encouraged to do Zakat al-Fitr – a charitable donation to the less fortunate members of the community, to enable them to join in the festivities.

Family and community bonding: This forms the basis of Eid celebrations. Families and friends unite and observe the festival together, exchanging gifts and enjoying festive delicacies.

Feasting: The celebration is incomplete without special Eid dishes. To commemorate this festival, several traditional food items are prepared across cultures and countries.

People also don new clothes, and decorate their homes to bring in the festival.

