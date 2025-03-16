While some may have the time to travel all the way, others can opt to make the dishes at home

This Ramzan, people can make many dishes including Bajra Chicken Curry among others. Photo Courtesy: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook

Listen to this article Ramzan 2025: Follow these 5 easy millet-based recipes to make popular dishes x 00:00

The holy month of Ramzan is underway. During this time, members of the Muslim community are fasting and start their day with sehri (morning meal eaten before the Sun comes up), and end it with iftar (evening meal when the fast is broken).

Over time, the popularity of Mohammad Ali Road has made many Mumbaikar from different communities relish the food that is made during this time of the year.

While some may have the time to travel all the way, others can opt to make the dishes at home. Keeping this in mind, Chef Varun Inamdar has curated a special millet-based menu from the Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook, featuring dishes with recipes that people can follow and make at home.

Gond Katira Falooda

Ingredients:

For the hand-pressed noodles

Corn starch 5 heaped tbsp

Little millets flour 2 heaped tbsp

Water 1 1/2 cup

Sugar 1 1/2 tbsp

For the assembly

Milk, chilled 3 cups

Any plant gum of your choice; badam pisin works best 2 tbsp

Nannari syrup/ rose syrup 4 tbsp

Basil seeds, soaked 1 tbsp

Method:

1. In 1/3rd cup water, soak badam pisin (or plant gumof your choice) and keep aside till the hand-pressed noodles are ready

2. Similarly, and separately, keep basil seeds to bloom in 1/3 cup water

For the hand pressed noodles:

1. Grease a noodle press and set aside

2. Fill a container with water and ice cubes and set aside till we are ready with the mixture

3. In a cooking pan, make a lump-free slurry of water, cornflour, little millets flour and sugar

4. Heat the pan on medium flame and keep stirring continuously till the mixture turns transparent and glossy

5. Immediately transfer into the greased mould and press noodles into the iced water

6. Our falooda sev is ready within minutes.

For the assembly:

1. In individual glasses, add our hand-pressed falooda noodles to the bottom of the glass

2. Top with bloomed basil seeds, bloomed badam pisin and the syrup of choice

3. Top with chilled Godrej Jersey milk

4. Serve chilled

Kodo Chocolate Phirni

Ingredients:

Kodo Millet 100 gm

Milk 1 litre

Sugar 200 gm

Cardamom powder 1/4 tbsp

Chopped nuts 1 tbsp

Dark chocolate, couverture, chopped 1/4 cup

Additionally, milk to adjust consistency 1/4 cup

Method:

1. Dry roast the kodo millet and grind into a fine powder

2. Heat Godrej Jersey milk with sugar and the kodo millet powder. Stir well

3. Cook on medium flame until the millet gets well cooked

4. Add the remaining milk and chocolate. Stir in chopped nuts and cardamom powder

5. Serve chilled topped with more nuts

Paan Custard

Ingredients:

Bajra flour 3/4 cup

Sugar 1/2 cup

Coconut cream 1/2 cup

Milk 2 cups

Paan syrup 3 tbsp OR ready-made maghai paan, ground into a paste 3 nos

Agar agar, soaked in 1/2 cup water 1 tbsp

Method:

1. In a heavy bottomed pan, mix all the ingredients thoroughly till lump-free

2. Cook it on low flame till it the mixture thickens and the flour cooks

3. Strain and transfer mixture in moulds or bowls to set

4. Keep refrigerated. Serve cold.



Kodo Millets Fruit Chaat

Ingredients:

Mixed sprouts 1 cup

Kodo millets 1/2 cup

Godrej Jersey milk 2 cups

Pineapple, cleaned and diced 1/2 cup

Orange, segmented 1 no

Fresh pomegranate seeds 1/2 cup

Green grapes 1/2 cup

Cucumber, peeled and diced 1/2 cup

Dressing:

Lemon juice 4 tbsp

Chaat masala 1/2 tsp

Pepper powder 1/2 tsp

Black salt 1/2 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Sugar 1 tbsp

Sesame oil 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Wash kodo millets twice in running water.

2. Transfer in a pressure cook with Godrej Jersey milk and ½ tsp additional salt.

3. Cook for 6 whistles or till they are tender.

4. The milk would have all been absorbed by now. If not, cook it with an open lid on high flame till it does.

5. In a bowl, transfer the cooked millets and all the other ingredients including the ones for the dressing and toss it Your warm salad is ready to eat.

6. You can also serve this salad chilled.

Bajra Chicken Curry

Ingredients:

Chicken, curry cut 1 kg

Bajra flour 1/4 cup

Ginger, crushed 1 inch

Water 2 cups

Red chilli powder 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder 1/2 tbsp

Garam masala powder 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Wash & drain the chicken and add in all the ingredients excluding water.

2. Transfer all to a pot

3. Heat water and add to the marinated chicken.

4. Cook on medium to high flame.

5. While the chicken gets cooked, keep it covered for the natural fat of the chicken to release.

6. Serve with steamed rice.