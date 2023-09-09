Enjoy reading regional literature? Explore this 40-year-old book shop in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi

Started over 40 years ago in Mumbai by Dinesh Punjabi’s father, today the bookshop that once supplied reference books to colleges is catering to readers of all kinds, who are especially coming to look for regional literature and spiritual books after the Covid-19 pandemic

Dinesh Punjabi took over Bombay Book Bureau in Vashi in Navi Mumbai from his father in 1998 and has been running the bookshop for 25 years. Photo Courtesy: Dinesh Punjabi

Most readers now come for books on self-help, motivation, spirituality Regional literature reading has gone up Covid-19 pandemic only helped the bookseller pivot further

Nestled in Vashi's Sector 17, Dinesh Punjabi runs Bombay Book Bureau, a bookshop started by his father around 40 years ago first in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar neighbourhood, before the family moved to Navi Mumbai.