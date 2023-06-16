Father's Day 2023 is just around the corner. We all have fathers who hardly do anything for themselves. This Father's Day, turn the tables and insist on treating him. Here are a few ways to make the day special for your superhero

Show your father how special and loved he is by putting thought and effort into making this day truly unforgettable. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Father's Day 2023: 7 ways to celebrate the day with your superhero x 00:00

Although parents deserve appreciation every day, it's worth going the extra mile to make them feel even more special on their dedicated day. Father's Day presents a perfect opportunity to pamper our superheroes, surprise them, and share heartfelt laughter. Moj creator Apoorva Arora shares seven exciting ideas to help you pamper your father and show him how much you love him.

1. Give him a day off and plan a spa session for him

After working tirelessly to provide for the family, your father deserves a day of relaxation and pampering. Treat him to a spa session where he can unwind and rejuvenate. Arrange for a professional massage, a soothing head massage or any other spa treatments that he would enjoy. This gesture will show him how much you care about his well-being. Make it special by ordering his favourite beverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Plan a family tambola as a get-together

Father's Day is an excellent opportunity to bring the whole family together and create lasting memories. Organize a fun-filled tambola game night, where everyone can participate and enjoy. This activity will not only entertain but also strengthen the bond within the family. To make it even more special, set up an ice cream bar with all your father’s favourite flavours.

3. Treat him to a shopping spree

Most fathers never let their children pay when they go out shopping. This Father's Day, turn the tables and insist on treating him. Take your card and splurge for your superhero. Whether he wants to buy new clothes, gadgets, or anything he desires, this gesture will make him feel special and appreciated.

4. Order his favourite food at his favourite restaurant

Take him for a fancy lunch or dinner at his favourite restaurant. Ensure that the reservation is made well in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles. Order his favourite dishes and surprise him with a personalized Father's Day cake. This delightful culinary experience will make him feel cherished and loved.

5. Write a heartfelt letter and gift a photo frame

Sometimes, the simplest gestures hold the most profound impact. Take the time to write a heartfelt letter expressing your love and gratitude for your father. Share cherished memories, acknowledge his sacrifices, and let him know how much he means to you. Accompany the letter with a photo frame capturing a memorable picture of both of you. This personalized gift will serve as a constant reminder of your love and appreciation.

6. Movie marathon

Make this Father's Day memorable by planning a movie marathon night with popcorn. Watch his favourite movies together and witness his face light up with joy. It's the perfect way to celebrate and create lasting memories with your dad.

7. Stand-up comedy gig

Surprise your dad on Father's Day by taking him to a stand-up comedy gig. Share an evening of laughter and create unforgettable memories together.

Father's Day is a momentous occasion to celebrate the remarkable role your father plays in your life. Show your father how special and loved he is by putting thought and effort into making this day truly unforgettable. Remember, it's the heartfelt gestures that count the most, so make sure to pour your heart into creating a memorable experience for your dad on Father's Day.

Also Read: Father's Day 2023: Movies that portray beautiful bond between father-daughter