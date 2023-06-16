Father’s Day 2023: Here are 5 fun activities that you can plan with your dad

Father’s Day 2023 is here. It allows us to express our love and appreciation towards our dads. If you are looking to make his day special in a unique way, look no further than these fun ways to celebrate Father’s Day in Mumbai.

Experiential gifts offer long-lasting memories and more happiness than possessions

Father’s Day 2023 is falling on June 18 this year to honour fatherhood. While it is generally celebrated with children giving gifts like watches and perfumes to their dads, according to research, sharing fun experiences can be even more promising. According to research studies, experiential gifts offer long-lasting memories and more happiness than possessions.

So here are 5 fun activities that you can plan with your dad to make his day special based on his passion and interest.

Food hopping

If your dad happens to be a food-lover with an ardent interest in a variety of cuisines, it’s time for you to take him to places where he can be treated to his heart’s content. If you are in Mumbai, visiting popular Khaugallis is a great idea as these food streets offer a range of options for all kinds of foodies.

We recommend the Ghatkopar Khaugalli for vegetarian street food and Mahim Khaugalli for non-vegetarian street food.

Food hopping can be a great activity to do if your dad is a foodie.

Time travel

People love gifts and experiences that remind them of treasured memories. Gifting your father one such experience can not only be fun but exhilarating. You can take your father on a trip to his hometown or the area he had grown up in. Even setting up a surprise meeting with his long-forgotten childhood pals can be soulful, to say the least.

We recommend visiting iconic spots in South Mumbai like The Gateway of India or the Marine Drive that are sure to hold a bundle of memories from the past.

Create an opportunity for your dad to travel back in time and relive his memories.

Game reclaim

If your father happens to be a game lover, taking him to one of the cool gaming spots in the city can turn out to be an exciting and fun experience. The vibrant city of Mumbai offers a number of gaming zones consisting of both indoor and outdoor options. Even a visit to the iconic gaming spots in the city can revive his passion for his favourite sport.

We recommend Smaash Utopia City, Zero-latency India and Time Zone (multiple branches).

If your dad happens to be a game lover, taking him to gaming spots in the city can turn out to be a memorable experience.

Pet cuddling

Pet cuddling has emerged as one of the most popular stress-relieving therapies lately. If your father happens to be a pet lover, taking him to one of the pet cuddling centres in the city can be one of the most enjoyable experiences. This will not only help him destress but allow him to spend quality time with his favourite pets.

We recommend Pawkies Dog cuddle therapy in Kandivali West and Cat Cafe studio in Andheri West.

For dads who love pets, pet cuddling centres can offer a fun experience.

Peace date

While this might not sound like too much, helping a person find serenity in chaos can be one of the biggest experiential gifts. If you notice your father working tirelessly, take him on a date immersed with peace and tranquillity through a nature walk, a boat ride or sign him up for a meditation session where he can take a break from his mundane life.

If your dad is a workaholic, gift him moments when he can relax and take a pause.

While these experiences are bound to make your dad’s day special, the greatest gift you can give to him would be your time. So this Father’s Day, make sure to break from your busy life and spend some heartfelt moments with him.