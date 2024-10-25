From Amit Trivedi to Jorja Smith: NH7 Weekender 2024 announces lineup for its 15th edition on December 14 - 15

With a revamped two-day format, the festival will take place on December 14 and 15 at Teerth Fields in Pune and showcase music from many different genres like Pop to Electronic, to Hip-Hop and Rock

Amit Trivedi is one of the Indian headliners along with Usha Uthup, King and Kayan. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

NH7 Weekender is all set to return with its highly anticipated 15th edition with a stellar lineup that includes over 30 artists like international headliners like Jorja Smith and Indian favourites like Amit Trivedi, Usha Uthup, King and Kayan.



With co-presenting partner The House of McDowell’s Soda, and a revamped two-day format, the festival will take place on December 14 and 15 at Teerth Fields, Pune. From legendary artists to new age Gen-Z performers, this year's programming has something for everyone! From Pop to Electronic, to Hip-Hop and Rock, the diverse genres capture the enigmatic spirit of the festival.



NODWIN Gaming has confirmed that British singer-songwriter, Jorja Smith, a 2019 Grammy nominee for Best New Artist will be making her India debut at the NH7 Weekender 2024! Renowned for her soulful voice and poignant lyricism, Jorja has collaborated with the likes of Kali Uchis, Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, Drake, and more. The artist stepped into a new chapter with her second album “Falling or Flying”, which won the Best Independent Album at the AIM Awards, while being nominated for the Best Independent Track - ‘Little Things’ for the same album. Jorja is all set to perform her biggest hits at the new era of NH7 Weekender.



Also, headlining the festival is National Award winner Amit Trivedi - the renowned artist known for blending diverse genres with bold and experimental sounds, the singer has redefined Bollywood soundtracks. Whether it's the genre-defying soundscape of Dev.D or the soul-stirring tunes of Qala, or experimental electronic music in his Songs of Trance album, his music goes beyond language and genre. Talking about his journey with NH7 Weekender, Amit Trivedi said, “NH7 Weekender is memorable to me as my first ever live performance in 2014. My journey from then to now with the festival has been nothing short of exhilarating. The festival gives artists a platform to explore their musical freedom. I cannot wait to be back on the NH7 Weekender stage with the electrifying crowd to experience the monumental 15th edition of the festival come to life."



The line-up also features festival Craze- performing for the first time in India. He was, until 2020, the only solo DJ in history to win the DMC World DJ Championships trophy three times consecutively (1998–2000) and proclaimed by Time Magazine to be “America’s Best DJ”. Craze accompanied Kanye West on his 2008 Glow In The Dark Tour as his stage DJ across the globe, and has earned his place as an international ambassador of the art of real djing. Known for his art of incorporating elements of hip-hop, drum n bass, and breaks in his turntable routines, Craze is all set to make his NH7 Weekender debut this year. Youngr, with his unique multi instrumental style, has racked up over 100 million global streams and played over 150 shows in 40 countries around the world, including sold-out tours across Europe and North America.



The 15th year of NH7 Weekender is set to see some of the most prominent homegrown musicians taking the stage. With legendary artist Usha Uthup, King and rapper Raftaar joining the line-up, fans are in for an unforgettable weekend.



Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Award winner Usha Uthup, the queen of Indian pop, with an immensely successful career spanning over five decades has carved a niche for herself in the Indian music industry. With her music arsenal being as diverse as her saree collection, and hits such as ‘Koi Yahan Nache Nache’ and ‘Darling’, she is known for singing in seventeen Indian languages and eight foreign languages! Usha has served as a role model for generations of young Indians. Usha Uthup's music has charmed generations of Indians irrespective of their age.



King is undeniably fortifying his position on course to become a globally recognized superstar having sold out one of the biggest tours in India in 2022 and 2023. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music such as Nick Jonas, Jason Derulo, Julia Michaels, and many more.



Raftaar aka Kalamkaar is renowned for his remarkable talent as a rapper, lyricist, composer, dancer, and now, an enterprising entrepreneur. With his captivating performances and infectious energy, Raftaar has created a distinct brand of Indian hip-hop that has captured the hearts of millions since 2013. Speaking about his performance at this year's festival, Raftaar shared, “I am ecstatic to debut at NH7 Weekender! Having been present at the festival over the years as an attendee and also, to support my friends, I am looking forward to finally performing at the happiest music festival. It is a great opportunity to connect with my fans! Waiting to vibe with the Weekender Warriors!”



Asterism and Oliver Cronin have also joined the team of international artists set to make their India Debut at this year's NH7 Weekender. ASTERISM, a three-piece instrumental heavy metal band aiming for further global expansion with a new genre "Mass Metal", their new album PLANET OF METAL, was created in collaboration with the manga artist and illustrator Acky Bright. Rising Australian pop artist, Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominee 2024, Oliver Cronin, has gained further popularity with his new EP “Halfway To Paradise”, following a whirlwind year of international touring and songwriting. Cronin's previous accolades include a sold-out debut headline tour and a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Awards.



Other artists performing in this edition of the festival include the versatile Dutch producer and DJ Jarreau Vandal, from DJing hundreds of club shows to headlining his own tours around the world, Vandal was noted in Vogue’s “The Boys We’re Spotlight In 2018”. Ambika Nayak, known as Kayan is also joining the line-up with a high-energy DJ set, recognized as a member of the Forbes 30 under 30 list, Kayan has graced the stages of various national and international festivals. Wazir Patar, a Punjabi singer and producer known for his authentic gangsta rap sound who emerged to the spotlight with his 2021 record "Notorious," and solidified his influence in the Indian rap scene, his production skills shine through on Sidhu Moose Wala’s "Moosetape" album. Pataka Boys, a band formed by cult figures of the underground UK rap scene PAV4N and Sonnyjim with rising Indian producer Kartik, their album “Thugs from Amritsar” is a refreshingly unique album that unites hip-hop lovers and the South Asian diaspora at large.

NH7 Weekender is all set to welcome the next wave of artists making their debut at the 2024 festival. Among these, are, Chaar Diwaari, known for his experimental style through hits such as ‘Roshni’ and ‘Mera Saman Kaha Hai?’, his latest single, ‘LOVESEXDHOKA!!’ which has garnered over 1.2 million streams on YouTube. The first Indian girl band in 22 years, W.i.S.H, who debuted with their single ‘Lazeez’ this year hitting 7.1 Million streams on YouTube. Indie artist Akshath with his heart-warming love track ‘Nadaaniyan’ going viral with more than 95 million streams on Youtube. Dhvani Bhanushali, who set a record as the youngest Indian female pop artist with 3 songs surpassing 7 billion views on YouTube. Shreyas & Vedang with Shreyas’ global hit ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’ with over 6.7 million listens on Spotify and 280k for his song ‘Uddhat’. AB!, Aditya Bhardwaj, Bharg, EXCISE DEPT, Green Park, ISHAN, Kalra Saab, Nariki, Shai, The Western Ghats, Yung Sammy, and Zeeshan Khan are among other debutants at at the 2024 edition of NH7 Weekender!

Talking about the exhilarating line-up of the 15th edition of the festival, Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD NODWIN Gaming shared, “We at NODWIN Gaming are thrilled to announce the lineup for the 15th edition of NH7 Weekender. The Happiest Music Festival has always been about truly celebrating music beyond geographies & genres. This year’s lineup is a tribute to the rising power of Indian musicians while also embracing global artistry. From returning superstar and National Award winner Amit Trivedi to Grammy-nominated R&B star Jorja Smith, alongside legendary artists like Usha Uthup and emerging voices like Chaar Diwaari & Akshath — there’s truly something for everyone. As we enter this new era, we're celebrating the genres currently capturing the world's attention — pop, electronic, and R&B — as well as some incredible instrumentation and masterful MCs. The lineup also includes iconic turntablist Craze, a multi-time DMC champion, the upbeat pop-electronic vibes of Youngr, and underground electronic breakout star Jarreau. It embodies the spirit of discovery and celebration that NH7 Weekender is known for, and we can’t wait to welcome our Weekender Warriors to this monumental 15th edition.”

Speaking about the stellar line-up and the brand new collaboration with NH7 Weekender, Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India shared, “The House of McDowell’s Soda resonates with the spirit of NH7 Weekender whose Weekender Warrior community is built on friendship and years of shared experiences. We have always celebrated the spirit of limitless possibilities and this year's line-up is a testament to the same. From Grammy-nominated artists to National Award winners and Spotify chart toppers, the line-up has it all. Jorja Smith and Amit Trivedi make for phenomenal headliners, whereas the magic of King, Raftaar and Usha Uthup will be an unmissable experience. We are looking forward to strengthening our bond with the festival, building a larger community, expanding our presence and creating even better experiences in the future, starting with the 15th edition of NH7 Weekender this December!”

This year, Weekender Warriors can look forward to an exciting musical offering. The 2024 theme, “Welcome to Your Happy,” pays tribute to the memorable moments NH7 Weekender has created over the years, with Weekender celebrating a decade and a half of enthralling memories. From electrifying performances to personal experiences, every attendee has shaped the distinct “Weekender State of Mind.” In 2024, the festival invites fans to return and create new ones.



People can book their tickets on Insider, who is their official ticketing partner.