A 123 per cent increase in fans opted for premium experiences at live events and a rise in curated event elements. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

As 2024 draws to a close, BookMyShow unveiled its #BookMyShowThrowback, a look back at a year that has been nothing short of transformative for entertainment in India. From iconic cinematic experiences to electrifying live events and a surge in on-demand streaming, this was the year India truly lived its entertainment dreams - and then some, a testament to the evolving and insatiable appetite of Indian audiences for all things entertainment.

Leading the cinematic charge was Pushpa 2: The Rule, a film that redefined Indian storytelling, becoming the most-watched movie of the year and drawing in 10.8 lakh solo viewers. November 1st, 2024, was a blockbuster day on BookMyShow, shattering records with a whopping 2.3 million tickets sold in just 24 hours!

Nostalgia took centre stage with re-releases like Kal Ho Na Ho, Rockstar and Laila Majnu, turning theatres into time machines for fans revisiting beloved classics. Meanwhile, international blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire set screens ablaze with high-octane excitement. The passion of India’s moviegoers was unmatched, with one cinephile setting a jaw-dropping record of watching 221 movies.

On the live front, 2024 was a symphony of moments that left audiences awestruck. 2024 saw BookMyShow offering a wide platter of an extraordinary 30,687 live events across 319 cities, marking a remarkable 18% growth in India's live entertainment consumption in 2024.

The year began with Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers captivating India at Lollapalooza India 2024, a debut met with deafening chants of “Jiju, Jiju”. Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh’s collaboration became the talk of the nation, setting new records and raising the bar for global-meets-local performances. Maroon 5 made waves by filling arenas on a Tuesday evening, proving that weekday concerts can be just as electric. The year crescendoed with Avenged Sevenfold and Extreme delivering unforgettable performances at Bandland 2024 that had fans headbanging into 2025.

Music tourism surged, becoming one of the defining trends of the year. Over 4,77,393 fans travelled outside their cities to attend live music events. Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India saw fans from over 500 cities and 28 states making their way to Ahmedabad, a testament to the magnetic pull of live entertainment. Tier 2 cities experienced a dramatic 682% growth in live events, including markets like Kanpur, Shillong and Gandhinagar, signalling a democratisation of entertainment access across the country.

This wasn’t just a year of big names and grand stages - it was a year where storytelling triumphed in every form. Small-budget films like Manjummel Boys, Aavesham, Lapaata Ladies and Merry Christmas proved that authentic narratives resonate deeply, regardless of scale. Comedy, art and immersive experiences found steady audiences, with Nykaaland 2024, Van Gogh 360 and family-friendly gems like Peppa Pig’s Adventure! Live offering something for everyone.

Even streaming reached new heights with BookMyShow Stream recording 107,023 hours of content consumed. With 446 new titles added to a robust library of 2,978 films, the platform became a go-to for cinephiles. Global hits like Dune: Part Two stood shoulder-to-shoulder with regional gems like Dhoomam and Aazam, showing how diverse storytelling continues to shape viewer preferences.

Audiences weren’t just attending events or streaming movies - they were living and breathing entertainment. Over 8,87,166 fans attended events solo, reflecting a growing trend of independent participation. Fans like Gunjan from Mumbai, who attended an astonishing 157 events, epitomised the love for in-person experiences. A 123 per cent increase in fans opted for premium experiences at live events and a rise in curated event elements - from gourmet food to bespoke merchandise.



*Data from January 1st - December 5th, 2024.