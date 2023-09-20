From Gutslit to Swarathma: Mahindra Independence Rock music festival's line-up promises power-packed performances this November

This year, Mahindra I-Rock is diving deep into India’s subcultures to span multiple rock genres and languages from all corners of the country

Mahindra Independence Rock music festival will take place on November 4 and 5. Photo Courtesy: Mahindra Independence Rock music fesival

Following last year’s triumphant return, where Mahindra Independence Rock (I-Rock) reclaimed its rich legacy, India’s legendary rock festival is gearing up to ignite the stage (and mosh pits) once more at Mumbai’s Bayview Lawns this year. This iconic festival’s return for the 28th edition in 2022 after a nine year hiatus with Mahindra as the Title Partner reaffirmed its enduring influence on Indian rock music. And now, in its highly-anticipated 29th edition, Mahindra I-Rock promises to deliver a phenomenal celebration of the genre, marked by the revelation of a spectacular line-up featuring 10 exceptionally talented bands.

This year, Mahindra I-Rock is diving deep into India’s subcultures to span multiple rock genres and languages from all corners of the country. From the southernmost tip of the Deccan to the northern foothills of the snow-capped Himalayas, and even stretching beyond India’s borders to Kathmandu in Nepal - Mahindra I-Rock is bringing sounds that authentically represent the flavour of each region. Expect North-east’s melodic rock and hair metal, West’s death metal and rock infused with reggae, and the South’s rock music layered with traditional Carnatic. With a lineup that includes both seasoned veterans and emerging artists, this year's musical roster truly encapsulates the inclusive and egalitarian spirit of rock.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Northeast and beyond the borders of India

Known for their electrifying performances onstage, Girish & the Chronicles, will bring a refreshing mix of power ballads, glam metal, hard rock, and classic ‘80s metal sounds from the valleys of Sikkim to the coasts of Mumbai. Meanwhile, Meghalaya’s Mama Tips & The Mama’s Boys promises a high-energy set of jamming with various genres, including R&B and soul. Not only that, but the festival is going beyond Indian borders with Kathmandu-based new-age metal band Underside, who will take the stage to deliver their own blend of retro rock and old-school thrash in a modern way.

A melting pot of diverse rock sub-genres

Debuting on the Mahindra I-Rock stage for an intense live act with its unique rampaging music adapted to various styles of death metal and grindcore is Gutslit, alongside Swarathma - one of India’s biggest folk-rock bands known for their blend of classical music with western blues rock sounds anchored in socio-political lyrics. T.ill APES, which includes Hanumankind, will bring their unique neo-soul sound with grooves borrowed from rock. Alternative rock band Tough on Tobacco (fronted by Sid Coutto) will join the line-up for a genre-bending rock-reggae experience, while Carnatic progressive rock band Agam will bring traditional ragas with a dash of rock and metal influences.

Returning to the Alma Mater

Parikrama will return to the Mahindra I-Rock stage again after last year for an encore high-energy performance alongside Bhayanak Maut. Both bands were discovered on the I-Rock stage as emerging talent and are returning to perform as successful rock bands.

Discovering tomorrow’s rockstars

Talent discovery has always been at the heart of the festival’s history, where emerging rock talents from every corner of India are subjected to the ultimate test on its iconic stage. Over the years, Mahindra I-Rock has uncovered a wealth of gifted bands, including Demonic Resurrection, Motherjane, Agnee and numerous others. In keeping with this cherished tradition, Mahindra I-Rock will continue to nurture tomorrow’s headliners through a country-wide band hunt, where the winning band will get the chance to kickstart this year’s edition as the opening act. For further details and aspiring rock stars looking to seek their moment, tune in to Mahindra Independence Rock’s Instagram handle.

Farhad Wadia, founder of Independence Rock, says, “I am excited to see this dream return for its 29th edition this November. When we started I-Rock, we did not have the faintest idea that it would endure and live on as a rock movement reverberating through the years. And I am even happier to see it evolve in the right direction and include diverse rock genres into its soundscape this year, all while keeping its previous traditions of talent discovery alive. The newest edition promises to be bigger and better in every aspect, offering rock music aficionados a befittingly loud and uninhibited celebration of the genre.”

Jay Shah, vice president - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, added, “Mahindra has and will continue to nurture artistic expression through its many festivals. This year’s festival is excellently curated with popular bands and also the ones that are new on the scene. We look forward to celebrating their unique stories which will be appreciated both by the novice and the seasoned".

VG Jairam, founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions, added, “Hyperlink is committed to building and powering immersive experiences that shape rich narratives and diverse stories to bridge people and culture. And Mahindra I-Rock was and still is the holy grail of true rock-and-roll experience. Moreover, with such a varied line-up of bands from across the country, I am certain that this year’s edition will connect diverse audiences with stories and cultures that resonate with them, making for a grand celebration of the genre as a whole.”

Slapping bass solos, biting guitars, and energetic foot-tapping and headbanging define Mahindra Independence Rock, which, in turn, embodies the rock genre as a whole in India. The festival will be a two-day iconic rock affair unlike any other on November 4 and 5 this year.



Tickets are live and attendees can log on to PayTM Insider and book them now.