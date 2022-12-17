From Lokhandwala shootouts to 26/11 Colaba attack, this Mumbai bookseller has lived it all

On the eve of 26/11, I was coming back from Shiv Sagar when I spotted around 18 customers next to my store. The clock struck 9:30 pm when I asked my help boy: Was there a cricket match today? Why the hullabaloo?

Rudramani Biradar runs the bookshop called 'Book Lovers' in Andheri's Lokhandwala neighbourhood. Photo Courtesy: Ainie Rizvi/Mid-day

In 1969, Rudramani Biradar arrived in Mumbai to sell books for a living. In his profound experience as a bookseller, he withstood the shootouts at Lokhandwala, survived the 26/11 attacks, saw the downfall of Colaba and lived through the changing cityscape of Mumbai.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal