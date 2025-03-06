From chart-topping anthems to mind-blowing live sets, here’s your ultimate guide to the biggest names bringing the heat this month

Martin Garrix is making a grand return to India for an insane Holi celebration. Photo Courtesy: BookMyShow

From Martin Garrix to Zedd: Your March calendar about five EDM performances in India

India is about to be drenched in beats, bass and a whole lot of Holi colours as some of the world’s biggest EDM stars land for a March that’s nothing short of legendary.



From chart-topping anthems to mind-blowing live sets, here’s your ultimate guide to the biggest names bringing the heat this month.

1. Zedd’s Telos Tour is on its way to India: A decade in the making

If you’ve been waiting for Zedd to return, your patience is about to pay off—big time. After nearly a decade, the Grammy-winning maestro behind ‘Clarity’, ‘The Middle’ and ‘Stay The Night’ is back! With cutting-edge visuals, a heart-thumping setlist and that signature Zedd magic, this Sunburn Arena tour is a must for any EDM fanatic, kicking off in Bengaluru at Manpho Convention Center on March 6 before lighting up Delhi-NCR’s Huda Gymkhana on March 7. You can expect synth-heavy bangers, goosebumps and a night you’ll never forget.

When: March 6 and 7

Where: Manpho Convention Center in Bengaluru (March 6) and Huda Gymkhana in Delhi-NCR (March 7)

2. John Summit’s coming too: House and techno’s rising superstar visits India

The underground meets the main stage as John Summit makes his long-awaited India debut, bringing his electrifying house and techno sound to Hyderabad on March 8 and to Mumbai at Lollapalooza 2025 on March 9. If you’re into deep, rolling basslines and extended sonic journeys, this is your moment. Summit is set to deliver high-energy sets that will keep the dancefloor pulsing till the early hours. Attendees can expect a no-frills, no fluff—just pure, unfiltered dance music at its finest.

3. Martin Garrix’s Holi spectacle: Mumbai’s biggest party

If Holi is about going all out, who better to soundtrack it than the World’s No. 1 DJ? Martin Garrix is making a grand return to India for an insane Holi celebration at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 14. You already know what’s coming—massive drops, mind-melting visuals and an ocean of colour-drenched ravers losing themselves to ‘Animals’ and ‘Scared to Be Lonely’.

When: March 14

Where: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

4. Holi madness with Timmy Trumpet: Drop everything

While Martin Garrix plays in Mumbai, there is another favourite play elsewhere in the country. When it comes to festival energy, nobody does it like Timmy Trumpet. The Australian DJ-producer-trumpeter hybrid is bringing his signature high-energy performance to India for unparalled Holi-themed Sunburn Arena shows. Think Holi colours in the air, pulsating beats and an unforgettable party as he kicks off the madness with an afternoon show in Delhi on March 14, followed by a sundowner set in Pune the same day. If ‘Freaks’ gets you hyped, just wait till you experience it live—with a trumpet solo to match.

When: March 14

Where: Delhi and Pune

5. Keinemusik’s &ME: A deep house odyssey in India

Prepare for an immersive sonic experience as Berlin’s iconic Keinemusik collective lands in India with &ME at the helm. Famed for hypnotic beats and genre-bending soundscapes, &ME is bringing his signature deep house and techno fusion to Mumbai on March 22 and Bengaluru on March 23. Expect an atmospheric, groove-driven journey filled with pulsating rhythms and anthems like ‘The Rapture Pt. II’ and ‘Fairchild’—tracks that have defined underground dancefloors worldwide. Festival attendees can expect a deep, hypnotic journey through pulsating beats, tribal grooves and ethereal soundscapes—more vibe, less hype, all rhythm.

When: March 22 and 23

Where: Mumbai and Bengaluru

Whether you're chasing euphoric drops or vibing to hypnotic house beats, March has an EDM kind of dancefloor for everyone.