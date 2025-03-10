From Shawn Mendes to Green Day: Lollapalooza India 2025 ends third edition with a bang; screens India's scores

The two-day festival not only saw Glass Animals and Shawn Mendes take over Day 1 among others but also had Hanumankind, Aurora, Louis Tomlinson end the festival on a high

Lollapalooza India 2025 took place over two days on March 8 and 9 in Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Photo Courtesy: BookMyShow Live

Lollapalooza India 2025 wrapped up spectacularly, leaving tens of thousands of fans with a whirlwind of emotions and unforgettable memories. From the electrifying thrill of witnessing global icons live to the joy of discovering fresh sounds and homegrown talent, the festival delivered two days of pure musical magic at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. With thousands of fans soaking in over 20 hours of phenomenal performances, Lollapalooza India 2025 proved to be an unmissable celebration of music, culture and community, setting the stage for an even bigger return in 2026.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, spearheaded Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Legendary rock band Green Day took centre stage for their much-anticipated India debut, setting the energy right with fans chanting to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ right before getting on stage to deliver a high-octane performance that had fans roaring along to every anthem. With tracks like ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’, ‘Holiday’, ‘American Idiot’, ‘21 Guns’ and ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’, the punk rock legends reaffirmed their status as one of the greatest live acts of all time. Louis Tomlinson brought an intimate energy to the festival, captivating the crowd with his signature blend of Britpop and indie rock. As fans swayed and sang along to ‘Drag Me Down’, ‘Night Changes’ and ‘Saturday’, the former One Direction band member and pop star made his Lollapalooza India debut a night to remember.

Meanwhile, electronic music powerhouse John Summit set the stage ablaze with his pulsating beats, transforming the festival into a euphoric dancefloor. Making waves as the current rage was rapper and lyrical genius Hanumankind who brought an unstoppable energy, proving why he is one of the most exciting voices in Indian hip-hop today. He treated fans with his hits such as ‘Big Dawgs’, the recently released ‘Run It Up’ and ‘Damnson’. He even brought up Yashraj to jam to their banger track, ‘Enemies’.

Aurora’s hauntingly beautiful set was nothing short of magical, as her ethereal voice carried through the night, captivating the audience with tracks like ‘Runaway’ and ‘Heathens’. South Korean indie-rock trio Wave to Earth brought their signature dreamy soundscape to life, weaving melodies such as ‘wave’ and ‘love’ that had fans swaying in unison. Nothing But Thieves delivered a powerhouse performance, igniting the stage with anthems like ‘Amsterdam’ and ‘Overcome’, their soaring choruses echoing across the festival grounds. Brazilian DJ Alok kept the energy surging, blending pulsating bass and high-energy dance beats, ensuring that the crowd stayed on their feet deep into the night.

Indian artists commanded the spotlight, bringing an electrifying mix of sounds that showcased the country’s diverse music scene. Raftaar X KR$NA set the festival ablaze with their razor-sharp verses and high-octane beats, delivering crowd-favourites like ‘Woh Raat’ and ‘Swag Mera Desi’. Classical Maestro Niladri Kumar’s hypnotic sitar performance created a spellbinding sonic journey, blending classical mastery with contemporary flair. Lisa Mishra’s soulful vocals shone as she serenaded the audience with ‘Nadaaniyaan’ and ‘Sajna Ve’, while Raman Negi’s evocative melodies resonated deeply with fans. Green Park’s indie charm, Raghav Meattle’s raw storytelling and the vibrant energy of Adi & Dishaan and Sudan further enriched the festival’s musical landscape, reinforcing India’s place on the global stage.

Beyond the music, Lollapalooza India 2025 continued its commitment to sustainability, inclusivity and accessibility through #LollaForChange, ensuring that every fan experienced the festival in a meaningful and responsible way. The festival took significant steps toward becoming a zero-garbage event with a zero waste-to-land goal. A plastic-free food court, extensive recycling efforts and reusable cups made from crop waste helped reduce environmental impact, while surplus food was redistributed to underprivileged communities.

The festival remained a space for inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that music was available to all. Sign language interpreters at main stages, personalised assistance for visually and hearing-impaired attendees, and dedicated PWD risers, shuttle services and wheelchair-friendly layouts made it easier for all fans to immerse themselves in the festival. Safe spaces with trained counsellors, gender-neutral washrooms, and LGBTQIA+ sensitisation efforts reinforced Lollapalooza India’s ethos of being a festival for everyone.

The festival had the Lolla Food Park, with over 70 brands and cuisines from across the world. Curating the food and beverage experience for a festival of this scale goes beyond just assembling great flavours - it’s about crafting a culinary journey that complements the music, the energy and the culture of the festival itself.

Ensuring that fans could experience the magic of Lollapalooza India without compromise, the festival made arrangements to beat the heat with shaded chill zones, misting systems for cooling relief and free hydration stations, creating a balance between high-energy excitement and comfort.

Help desks have also been stationed throughout the festival grounds, serving as key information points where attendees can seek assistance. To further bridge the gap between expectations and on-ground experience, we introduced the Tag Your Kid initiative. Children under 14 attending the festival with a guardian received a wristband at the entry gates, displaying their name and their guardian’s contact number. Additionally, we provided earplugs for children to protect them from excessive noise levels, reinforcing our commitment to a safe and comfortable festival experience for all.

Festivalgoers also stepped into immersive brand activations that blended music, art and fashion. H&M brought ‘The Sound of Style’ to life with an interactive fashion playground, featuring a striking megaphone-shaped runway, digital activations and exclusive competitions celebrating self-expression. Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer created an interactive ‘Keep Walking’ stage, where aspiring artists took the spotlight and fans collaborated on evolving artworks symbolising progress. Corona’s ‘Golden Moments’ zone captured the essence of the festival with sun-soaked energy and the brand’s legendary lime ritual, creating a space for fans to unwind and celebrate. NEXA returned with an exclusive lounge offering premium experiences, while also showcasing the eVitara—Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle—bringing innovation and sustainability to the festival grounds.

With India contending the winning title of the ICC Championships Trophy today and cricket the staple sport of every Indian, Lollapaloola India screened the scores through the day to keep everyone

As the final notes rang out and the lights dimmed on another phenomenal edition of Lollapalooza India, the festival once again proved why it is more than just a music event—it is a movement, a melting pot of global and local talent and a celebration of music, culture and community.