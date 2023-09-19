Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How women of Mumbai’s dhol tasha groups are playing dhols in style

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, we explore the participation of women in Mumbai’s dhol tasha groups and dissect their unique fusion of Indo-Western attire

The ladies of the dhol tasha group have gone all out looking absolutely stunning in their Indo-Western attire. In Photo: Sheetal Nyalpelly (Left), Pradnya Shinde (Right). Photo Courtesy: Sheetal Nyalpelly

Dhol tasha vadan is an art form deep-rooted in Maharashtrian culture Dhol tasha vadan forms a symphony of dhwaj, tasha, dhol, jhanj, toll and lejhim For the performance, women sport a nauvari saree, white sneakers and a 13 kg huge dhol

The much-awaited day of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is finally here. Devotees have headed out for Bappa’s aagman. Amidst this excitement, Mumbaikars will also be dancing to loud beats of dhols by the innumerable dhol tasha groups (groups) of Mumbai. A culture prominently found in Maharashtra’s Pune, has also risen in popularity in Mumbai, especially among the young.