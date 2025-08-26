Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Follow these easy eco-friendly immersion practices

Updated on: 26 August,2025 09:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As people get ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this week, eco-friendly friends are becoming more common, and here's how you can do it right

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Follow these easy eco-friendly immersion practices

There are many different ways you can have an eco-friendly immersion. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Follow these easy eco-friendly immersion practices
Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here and Mumbai will completely transform into a city of food, devotion and festivities with unique celebrations that will take over different parts of the city over the next 10 days.

While there are many different aspects to the celebration, there are many people who have been replacing POP idols with eco-friendly options over the years. Traditionally, clay has always been a preferred option, but there are many different options that people can choose from, but there is more to the celebrations as we have to be conscious about the environment around us to avoid any kind of water pollution to the beaches in the city, among other water bodies used for the immersion.



Here are some ways to indulge in eco-friendly celebrations: 


Buy an eco-friendly idol
One of the first and easiest steps to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav is by buying an eco-friendly idol. With clay being the easiest option, shadu Ganpati idols are the most popular versions, but you can look for other seed-based idols too, among other options. 

Home or society immersion 
While the idols are immersed locally in beaches across Mumbai, the water pollution over the years has led many to refrain from doing it, and instead complete it in their home. The easiest way Mumbaikars are immersing their idols is in the tub or bucket at home. If not, make use of artificial tanks to immerse the idol in your society.

Use the water for plants
The best part about immersing the idol at home is that you can use the water for different things. People more often than not use it to water their plants.

Use natural decorations for compost
Make sure you use natural flowers and leaves, and every kind of natural materials for the decorations. The best part about using it is that you can use it later for composting your plants.

Community clean-up 
During Ganeshotsav, it is important to maintain eco-friendly practices not only before the festival but also after the festival. After the immersion is over, it is important to clean up any kind of leftovers that could possibly dirty or harm the environment.

