As Mumbaikars get ready to celebrate Ganeshotsav this week, there are many dishes that people don’t know about. Mumbaikars and chefs share some of these recipes to make delicious dishes

With festivities at its peak, Mumbaikars are all ready to celebrate Ganeshotsav in the coming days in the city. With the city being synonymous with the festival, every year, the city transforms into a vibrant city of devotion, as different pandals including Lalbaugcha Raja sprout in different parts.

However, the festivities are incomplete without food, and while modaks are a favourite during this time of the year, there are many other dishes that are made and relish, but not before giving it as an offering to Lord Ganesha, and it gets even better when it is Maharashtrian dishes.

With the festival almost here, Mumbaikars and chefs share recipes for dishes that are often favourites, but also others that are lesser known beyond the community. While the Bharleli Vangi is a must among savoury dishes, you can also celebrate with Shirvale and Kantola Bhaji, they say, after you offer it to Bappa in your home.

Shirvale

While there are many different dishes, Parel-based Neelakshi Nagesh Gaikwad says Shirvale is a classic Malvan and Konkani breakfast dish that can be made for the festival, and most importantly given as an offering to Lord Ganesha too. She explains, “It is often enjoyed during special occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi. Shirvale is an age-old traditional dish where soft, steamed rice noodles are served with naralacha ras—a sweet coconut milk preparation flavoured with jaggery and cardamom. Though the method may slightly vary from home to home, the taste remains irresistibly delicious.” It is because the noodles turn out soft, light, and mildly savoury and perfectly complement the rich, sweet coconut milk. While it is a simple yet time-consuming recipe to follow, the result makes it completely worth the effort. “With just a handful of easily available ingredients, Shirvale captures the authentic essence of Malvani and Konkani cuisine during this time of the year.”



Ingredients:

For shirvale:

Water 1 1/2 cup

A small piece of Alum

Salt to taste

Ghee 1 tsp

Rice flour 1 cup



For naralacha ras:

Coconut milk 1 cup

Jaggery (Gudh) as per taste

Cumin powder 1 tsp

A few strands of saffron/saffron syrup

Cardamom powder

A pinch of salt



Method:

1. Mix the water, alum, ghee and rice flour, and make noodles out of it.

2. Then mix the jaggery, cumin powder, saffron, cardamom powder with a pinch of salt and make the naralcha ras.

3. Once you make both of them, mix and enjoy.

Kantola Bhaji (Spiny Gourd Sabzi)

Gaikwad also shares a recipe for Kantola bhaji, made from the seasonal vegetable – Kantola, usually found during the monsoon in Maharashtra and other parts of India. She says, “Kantola or Kartoli belongs to the bitter gourd family, but unlike karela, it does not taste bitter. In fact, it has a unique flavour and is considered highly nutritious with medicinal properties. This simple yet tasty vegetable preparation pairs wonderfully with chapati or phulka.” This dish takes around 45 minutes in total (30 minutes preparation and 15 minutes cooking) and serves three to five people.



Ingredients

Kantola, sliced 500 gm

Mustard seeds as per requirement

Curry leaves as per requirement

Onions, finely chopped as per requirement

Ginger-garlic paste

Green chillies

Grated coconut 100 gm

Coriander leaves

Chapati

Phulkas

Method:

1. Wash and clean the kantola. Trim the top and bottom, slice it thinly, and remove the seeds if they are hard (soft seeds can be kept).

2. Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and finely chopped onions, and sauté until the onions turn golden brown.

3. Add the sliced kantola, stir well, cover, and cook on a low flame until it becomes soft and slightly golden.

4. Finally, garnish with freshly grated coconut and coriander leaves before serving hot with chapati or phulkas.

Bharleli Vangi (Stuffed Brinjal)

Prasad Metrani, director of culinary at Fairmont Mumbai, says you can make the traditional savoury dish of Bharleli Vangi for the festival, which they serve at The Merchants. While the dish is popular among Maharashtrians, not many people from other states make it in the traditional way. The best part about the dish is that it is often a part of the festive spread set for Lord Ganesha during the festival.

Ingredients:

Brinjal 1 kg

Oil 50 ml

Cumin seed 50 gm

Mustard seed 50 gm

Curry leaves 10 gm

Onion, chopped 250 gm

Green chilli 50 gm

Garam masala powder 50 gm

Salt 30 gm

Coriander leaves, chopped 20 gm

For stuffing:

Raw peanut 100 gm

Tomato 200 gm

Garlic 50 gm

Ginger 40 gm

Jaggery 30 gm

Red chilli powder 50 gm

Turmeric powder 30 gm

Method:

1. Prepare the brinjals: Rinse the brinjals 3–4 times in water and pat them dry. Slit each one vertically into four parts, from top to stem, without cutting through the stem. Sprinkle a little salt inside the slits and set aside for 10 minutes.

2. Make the stuffing: In a mixer, grind together raw peanuts, tomato, garlic, ginger, jaggery, red chilli powder, and turmeric with very little water. Add 1 tablespoon garam masala and mix well. The stuffing should be thick.

3. Prepare the tempering: Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Once hot, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and slit green chilies. Cover and allow them to crackle. When the crackling stops, add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.

4. Stuff and cook the brinjals: Fill each brinjal with about 2 tablespoons of the prepared stuffing. Gently place them over the tempering. Add a little water, cover, and cook on low heat for about 15 minutes.

5. Continue cooking: After 15 minutes, turn the brinjals carefully and cook on the other side. Check the moisture—if it looks too dry, add a little more water to prevent burning. Continue cooking for another 15 minutes, or until the brinjals are tender and slightly charred.

6. Serve: Remove from heat and serve hot. Bharli Vangi pairs beautifully with Panchmel Dal, Boondi Raita, and Phulkas.