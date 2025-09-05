The festival is rooted in the Ganesh Visarjan ritual on the seventh day, which gave rise to this unique centuries-old tradition. Over the years, it has evolved into a vibrant cultural celebration

The festival is rooted in the Ganesh Visarjan ritual on the seventh day, which gave rise to this unique centuries-old tradition. Over the years, it has evolved into a vibrant cultural celebration that beautifully captures the essence of Goan life through devotion, performance, and community spirit.

The annual Sangod Utsav, celebrated on the seventh day of Ganesh Chaturthi, took centre stage at the Cumbharjua Canal, drawing villagers, devotees, and visitors in large numbers.

Present to witness the spectacle were Mauvin Godinho, minister for Panchayat along with Premendra Shet, MLA Mayem, Kedar Naik, director of state tourism, and Rajesh Faldesai, MLA (Cumbarjua) & Chairman, Goa Rehabilitation Board, together with Gaurav Kudchadkar (CSR – Deccan Fine Chemicals), Shivaji M. Shet (President, Shree Shantadurga Kumbharjuvekarin Temple), Chandrashekhar Phadte, and local leaders including Sachin Gaude (Sarpanch) and Sudhir Phadte (Dy. Sarpanch), supported by Panchayat members and the entire community.

Goa tourism minister Rohan A. Khaunte expresses, “Sangod Utsav is a living canvas of our cultural heritage. By engaging our youth in mythological enactments and artistry, we sustain traditions and foster regenerative tourism in Goa. This festival has evolved into a floating theatre, villagers don colourful costumes, enact characters, and bring stories alive on the water. It connects devotion, creativity, and community in a unique way.”

Director Tourism, Kedar Naik added, “The Sangod Utsav is a fine example of how cultural traditions can be preserved while also becoming a unique attraction for cultural and experiential tourism. Such festivals reinforce Goa’s commitment to regenerative tourism, where communities are at the heart of the experience.”

The Shantadurga Kumbharjuvekarin Temple in Marcel serves as the epicentre of this tradition. After rituals and prayers, Lord Ganesh is carried in procession and placed on a sangod, a decorated platform created by joining two traditional canoes. The idol then makes five ceremonial rounds of the canal before immersion.

Each sangod carried elaborate scenes inspired by the Ramayana, Mahabharata, folk tales, and social themes, anchored in traditional religious performance. Young villagers took charge of float design, dramatic enactments, costumes, and navigation, transforming the canal into a vivid open-air stage and competing for creative excellence. The event drew significant local and regional spectators, reinforcing Cumbarjua’s identity as a vibrant destination for experiential heritage tourism. Entire wards and families across Golwada, Marcel, Rambhuvanwada and surrounding areas came together, tying boats, rehearsing performances, coordinating rituals, and celebrating shared pride.

The 2025 Sangod Utsav continues to revel in the spirit of devotional theatre on water, preserving a centuries-old ritual while creatively engaging multiple generations.