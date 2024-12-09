The energy at the Mumbai performance was electric as the German DJ played fan favourites like ‘Save My Soul’ and ‘Take It Smart’ among others

German DJ Boris Brejcha performed in Mumbai on December 8 as a part of the Sunburn Arena tour. Photos Courtesy: Sunburn Arena

Listen to this article German DJ Boris Brejcha enchants Mumbaikars with his Sunburn Arena India tour performance x 00:00

Boris Brejcha, the pioneer of the high-tech minimal genre, concluded his electrifying two-city Sunburn Arena tour with show-stopping performances in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Drawing close to 20,000 fans, the German DJ and producer delivered an unforgettable spectacle filled with pulsating beats, ethereal melodies and breathtaking visuals, reaffirming his legendary status in the global electronic music scene.

Kicking off the tour in Delhi-NCR, Boris ignited the stage with electrifying energy. Fans were treated to an immersive musical journey, swaying to chart-topping tracks like ‘Gravity’ and ‘Up Down Jumper’. The stunning visuals and pulsing beats transported the audience to a euphoric high, setting the perfect tone for the weekend.

The energy in Mumbai was equally electric as Boris masterfully dropped fan favourites like ‘Save My Soul’ and ‘Take It Smart’. Each beat resonated with the packed crowd, who danced the night away in a venue brought to life with state-of-the-art sound systems and breathtaking visuals. From intricate rhythms to ethereal melodies, every moment felt like a gateway to an alternate dimension, leaving fans in awe of his unparalleled artistry.

The Sunburn Arena ft. Boris Brejcha tour marks yet another milestone for Sunburn with Boris’ groundbreaking sound seamlessly connecting with India’s vibrant and ever-evolving EDM community. In the past, they have hosted electronic artists like Black Coffee, Martin Garrix, Armin Van Burren, Alan Walker, Illenium, Marshmello, Charlotte De Witte and Korolova who have performed in India through Sunburn Arena.

Commenting on the success of the tour, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “Bringing Boris Brejcha back to India for another explosive Sunburn Arena tour has been an exhilarating experience for us as well as EDM fans across the country. Boris, with his signature style, iconic Venetian mask and mesmerising visual effects, creates a transformative journey that sets him apart in the global EDM landscape. His recent tour not only reaffirmed his immense popularity but also highlighted the growing dominance of EDM as a leading music category in India. At Sunburn, we’re proud to play a pivotal role in fostering this growth by curating world-class experiences with artists like Boris, whose performances continue to captivate and expand our vibrant music community.”



Boris Brejcha’s return to India highlights his profound impact on the global EDM scene, as he continues to push the boundaries of electronic music and inspire both fans and fellow artists alike. Renowned for his unique fusion of techno, minimal and trance, Boris’s innovative sound has earned him a loyal following worldwide. His performances exemplify why he’s regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern electronic music.